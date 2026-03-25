Clearlight® Expands Its Integrated Wellness Universe with the Debut of The Clearlight® Plunge

Berkeley, California, USA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearlight® , the global pioneer and industry leader in infrared sauna technology and integrated wellness solutions, today announced the launch of The Clearlight® Plunge , a premium cold plunge designed to complete the pioneering brand’s ecosystem of modern wellness and recovery. Orders for the Clearlight Plunge open today, marking a major expansion of Clearlight’s long-standing vision: wellness is most effective and powerful when therapies are intentionally integrated, not experienced in isolation. With the addition of the Clearlight Plunge, Clearlight continues to make the luxury of self-care accessible to everyone through its best-in-class, complete suite of wellness technologies.

The Most Trusted Name in Saunas is Now Powering The Clearlight® Plunge

For nearly three decades, Clearlight has led the category by designing wellness technologies that work together. The company combines infrared heat, red light therapy, halotherapy, aromatherapy, and vibrational resonance therapy to maximize benefits within a single session. The introduction of the Clearlight Plunge brings cold therapy into this wellness and recovery ecosystem, enabling thoughtfully designed contrast protocols that further support recovery, resilience, performance, and other key benefits.

“When heat, cold, and light are designed to work together, the body responds more efficiently. The Clearlight Plunge completes this equation,” said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Founder of Clearlight, who is widely recognized as one of the most significant contributors to technologies for healing the human body and as a leader in advancing the wellness industry. “We know you're investing your time, which is one of the most valuable commodities we have, so by having complementary wellness modalities, we up the healing potential for your body.”

The Ultimate Contrast Therapy Companion

Unlike standalone ice baths, the Clearlight Plunge is designed and engineered to complement Clearlight’s infrared saunas and award-winning red light therapy systems, both aesthetically and physiologically. Built with a Stainless Steel basin and Canadian Cedar exterior, the Clearlight Plunge reflects the same top-quality craftsmanship, enduring durability, safety, warranty, efficacy, and premium aesthetic for which Clearlight is known.

The Clearlight® Plunge features a 36°F to 104°F temperature range, integrated ozone sanitation with dual filtration, and SmartLife app control (IOS & Android) for effortless operation. The insulated lid helps maintain thermal efficiency and water cleanliness. Crafted to fit through standard doors (29.5” wide), you can position this wellness solution in various indoor and outdoor spaces. The Clearlight Plunge is a seamless addition to your wellness space as it arrives fully assembled and ready to use. Simply fill it, plug it in, set the temperature, and plunge.

Its ergonomic design includes a natural seated position, eliminating buoyancy issues. Additionally, it can accommodate one or two people, with an optional removable seat available for purchase. The Clearlight Plunge depth allows for full-body immersion and comfort, supporting consistent and effective cold exposure. “Cold therapy should never feel like punishment; rather, like all wellness solutions, it should feel purposeful and a part of your overall health routine,” added Duncan.

The Science Behind Contrast Therapy

“When paired with Clearlight infrared sauna heat and red light therapy, cold exposure becomes part of a larger recovery protocol which is designed to support both physical performance and nervous system regulation,” Duncan noted.

Research shows that regular cold plunging has health benefits, including:

Better Sleep: Encourages parasympathetic nervous system activation which helps with deeper rest and recovery.

Immune System Support: May stimulate white blood cells and enhance immune function.

Immune System Support: May stimulate white blood cells and enhance immune function. Improved Circulation: Enhances blood flow by causing vasoconstriction during immersion and vasodilation afterward.

Mental Clarity and Focus: Boosts norepinephrine and dopamine, sharpening alertness and improving mood.

Metabolic Boost: Activates brown fat, increasing calorie burn and improving metabolic efficiency.

Muscle Recovery: Reduces inflammation and soreness by constricting blood vessels and flushing out metabolic waste.

Pain Relief: Triggers endorphin release, acting as a natural analgesic.

Stress Reduction: Helps regulate cortisol levels, promoting relaxation and resilience against stress.

Decades of Craftsmanship Are Powering Your Plunge





The Clearlight Plunge is designed to provide an optimal cold therapy experience, combining advanced cooling and heating technology, an integrated cleaning component, convenience and comfort with a user-friendly design. Key features include:

Temperature Range: The Clearlight Plunge can be adjusted from 37.4°F to 107.6°F, offering both cold and warm therapy options. This allows for a versatile therapeutic experience tailored to individual needs.

Self-Cleaning System: The Clearlight Plunge is equipped with a double-cleaning system that includes an ozone generator and dual filtration (10” x 2.5” 20-micron pleated sediment + mesh filter). This ensures the water remains clean and safe with minimal manual maintenance.

Plug-and-Plunge Setup: The Clearlight Plunge arrives fully assembled and only requires filling with water and plugging into a standard 120V socket. No additional plumbing is required, making setup quick and easy.

Trusted by Athletes, Designed for Everyday Life: Recover Like a Pro™





Clearlight's approach to recovery has long been trusted by professional athletes, coaches, teams and trainers who also understand the power of stacking wellness modalities. Among them is Los Angeles Dodgers’ catcher Will Smith, a three-time World Series champion, and Olympian and World Fencing League Founder Miles Chamley-Watson. Clearlight’s growing presence in the professional sports world reflects its broader mission: to make “recovering like a pro” accessible to everyone without requiring elite facilities or excessive time commitments. Currently, more than 150 professional athletes, teams and trainers choose Clearlight because they trust the brand’s high standards and quality, and know that using the integrated healing modalities leads to faster recovery and optimal performance. See some of our Clearlight Sauna Stars here .

A Category-Defining Moment, Decades of Craftsmanship

The launch of the Clearlight Plunge comes as contrast therapy gains momentum across wellness, longevity, biohacking, fitness, and performance communities. With the Clearlight Plunge, the company reinforces its position not just as a product innovator, but as the category leader shaping how modern wellness is experienced at home.

Orders for the Clearlight Plunge are Available Now

To order the Clearlight Plunge, reach our team at https://infraredsauna.com/get-pricing and save $400 off MSRP with the Easter Sale through April 6th, or save $1000 on the Plunge when purchasing a sauna at the same time.

For more information, visit our Clearlight Plunge product page here .

About Clearlight®

Founded by Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight® is the global pioneer and industry leader in infrared sauna technology, red light therapy, and wellness solutions for more than 28 years. Every Clearlight product is doctor-designed, science-backed, and built for the modern lifestyle, making the luxury of self-care accessible to everyone through a best-in-class full suite of wellness technologies.

Clearlight has set the industry standards for quality, safety, warranty, and efficacy, helping shape the modern wellness landscape through partnerships that have supported the growth of many retail sauna studio chains and infrared sauna companies. Dr. Duncan is recognized as a pioneering innovator in infrared technology, holding numerous patents and pending patents for Clearlight’s proprietary advancements—including the first Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters engineered to deliver deeper, more penetrating wavelengths with the lowest EMF and ELF levels available.

Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Clearlight distributes throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America, and the United Kingdom. For every sauna purchased, Clearlight plants two trees through the National Forest Foundation’s Sapling Program, totaling more than 22,568 trees planted since 2024.

To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and ClearlightRed.com; and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

#Clearlight #Health #Wellness #GlobalPioneer #IndustryLeader #InfraredSauna #RedLightTherapy #ClearlightPlunge #ContrastTherapy

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