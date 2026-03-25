Identity and Biometric Authentication Cybersecurity Provider BIO-key to Host Year-End Investor Call Tuesday, March 31st at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication technologies, will host its 2025 year-end investor call on Tuesday, March 31st at 10 a.m. ET with results issued prior the market opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference call and Q&A session.

Call Details Date / Time: Tuesday, March 31st at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-855-669-9658 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 4802902



About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

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