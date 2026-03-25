Major Gift to Empire Club Foundation Launches Hal Jackman Future Nation Builder Awards to Support Canada’s Emerging Student Leaders

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s next generation of leaders is coming of age amid economic strain and a decline in civic engagement. Youth unemployment has approached 15 percent in recent months — significantly higher than the national rate — with student joblessness reaching multi-year highs. This moment underscores the need to invest in emerging leaders and create clear pathways for young Canadians to contribute and shape the country’s future.

In response to these challenges, the Empire Club Foundation has announced the creation of the Hal Jackman Future Nation Builder Awards Program, made possible through a significant philanthropic gift from the Jackman Family.

This national leadership program will recognize and empower exceptional student leaders from across Canada who are already making meaningful contributions to their communities. Each year, selected participants will receive leadership coaching and development before being recognized on a national stage at the annual awards ceremony. Through the program, they will receive scholarships to support their education, mentorship from leaders within the Empire Club’s network, and opportunities to connect with influential leaders through real-world experiences.

The program honours the extraordinary legacy and vision of Hal Jackman, a defining figure in Canadian philanthropy and in the history of the Empire Club of Canada.

“My father has long believed that education and access are the foundations of a healthy democracy,” said Duncan Jackman. “He continues to see private giving as a responsibility to strengthen the institutions that shape our country. Supporting this program honours his vision and helps ensure talented young Canadians have the opportunity to step forward and lead.”

The Hal Jackman Future Nation Builder Awards Program builds on the Empire Club’s longstanding Nation Builder Award, which has recognized distinguished Canadian leaders and institutions — including Prem Watsa, Wes Hall, the Toronto Raptors, Canada’s frontline workers, and most recently the Toronto Blue Jays.

While that award celebrates individuals and organizations whose leadership is already shaping the nation, this new program focuses on those earlier in their leadership journey.

“Nation-building does not begin once leadership titles are secured, but earlier on,” said Dr. Gordon McIvor, President of the Empire Club Foundation. “When young people lack mentorship, established networks, and meaningful opportunities to engage, their potential to make an impact is limited. The Hal Jackman Future Nation Builder Awards Program is designed to close that gap by equipping emerging leaders with the exposure and mentorship needed to step confidently into positions of responsibility.”

Building on that commitment, the Empire Club continues to expand its focus to support the next generation of leaders.

“For more than a century, the Empire Club has been a platform to bring leaders together to engage with the ideas shaping public discourse in Canada,” said Kent Emerson, CEO of the Empire Club of Canada. “We’re excited that this new program extends that work by opening the door earlier – giving young leaders access to the conversations and networks that shape the world around them.”

Program details, eligibility criteria, and timelines for the inaugural awards will be announced in the coming months.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Burks

Principal Advisor and Lead, Strategy, Revenue, Marketing and Communications Empire Club of Canada

Elisabeth.Burks@empireclub.org

About the Empire Club of Canada

Founded in 1903, the Empire Club of Canada is the nation's most recognized speakers' forum, providing an independent platform for thought leaders from business, politics, and civil society to engage in open dialogue on issues of national and global significance. With more than 3,500 events hosted—including addresses by Winston Churchill, Indira Gandhi, the Dalai Lama, and Bill Gates—the Club's mission is to connect people to ideas, foster meaningful conversation, and help shape Canada's future.

About the Empire Club Foundation

The Empire Club Foundation is the charitable arm of the Empire Club of Canada. It exists to empower students and emerging leaders across Canada by expanding access to ideas, education, networks, and national dialogue. Through hands-on learning, leadership opportunities, scholarships, and real-world exposure, the Foundation equips students to lead with confidence and help shape Canada’s civic, social, economic, and cultural future.