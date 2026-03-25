Kaltura Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Compliance Certification, The Global Standard for Secure and Trustworthy AI

New York, New York, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaltura, the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The certification recognizes Kaltura's ability to proactively identify and mitigate AI-related risks, including data leaks, security gaps, and operational misuse, while ensuring AI adoption is consistent, measurable, and reliably scalable.

“If we expect enterprises to rely on AI solutions in real-world, high-impact, sensitive environments, it’s not enough for these solutions to be accurate; Enterprises need to know they are also safe, and that every potential risk has been addressed,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering at Kaltura. “Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 compliance certification shows that our efforts to create the most secure AI tools have been successful, and enterprises looking to unleash the full potential of innovation can now do so with Kaltura knowing they are fully protected.”

ISO/IEC 42001 is the first global standard dedicated to AI management, and provides a framework for governance, risk management, transparency, and accountability across the AI lifecycle and AI solutions providers. For Kaltura, a leading provider of Agentic Avatars, agent workflows, and other tools across multiple highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare, ensuring that solutions meet rigorous standards is critical.

“Kaltura’s compliance with the ISO/IEC 42001 ensures customers depending on our AI are protected with the highest standard of security guardrails,” continued Eynav Azaria of Kaltura. “As the implementation of AI-driven solutions increasingly have enterprise-wide impact, the ability to demonstrate robust, validated levels of trust is becoming, as we have seen with customers, a critical differentiator. This is especially cardinal as we support many customers from regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare, looking to implement avatars for personalized account guidance, patient education and professional staff certification support, proactive service interactions and more.”

The certification reflects a company-wide commitment to responsible AI, ensuring that innovation in areas such as hyper-personalized learning experiences, intelligent video engagement, and AI-driven content creation is matched with the governance frameworks required to sustain trust over time.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

