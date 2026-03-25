SERVPRO Launches New Ready Plan™ App to Help Businesses Reduce Downtime After Disasters

Gallatin, Tennessee, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servpro Industries, LLC (“SERVPRO”) today announced the launch of the SERVPRO Ready Plan app, a new mobile-first platform designed to help businesses prepare for emergencies and recover faster when disaster strikes.

Disruptions from fire, water damage, storms, and other unexpected events can significantly impact business operations.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), approximately 40% of small businesses never reopen after a disaster, and 25% more will close within a year[1], often due to prolonged downtime and lack of preparation.

The SERVPRO Ready Plan app helps organizations take proactive steps to protect their operations by organizing critical facility information in one secure, easy-to-access platform. The app also connects businesses directly with their local SERVPRO franchise team when every minute matters.

“When faced with a disaster or emergency, time is of the essence,” said Brett Ponton, Servpro Industries, LLC CEO. “Having help right at your fingertips, knowing exactly what to do and who to contact can help you get back to business faster, reducing downtime and preventing your business from becoming another unfortunate statistic.”

The app allows businesses to create a digital profile that stores important facility information, including emergency contacts, building details, and utility shutoff locations. By documenting these details in advance, businesses can act quickly and make more informed decisions during an emergency.

Key features of the SERVPRO Ready Plan app include:

Emergency Ready Plan: Know exactly what to do and who to call in an emergency, with critical information stored securely in one place

Know exactly what to do and who to call in an emergency, with critical information stored securely in one place Faster response: The Get Help Now button connects users directly to their local SERVPRO franchise team for immediate assistance

The button connects users directly to their local SERVPRO franchise team for immediate assistance Centralized preparedness: Store important details such as shutoff locations, emergency contacts, and response procedures in an easy-to-access plan

Store important details such as shutoff locations, emergency contacts, and response procedures in an easy-to-access plan Shareable documentation: Plans can be saved as a PDF for insurance, safety, or compliance purposes

Plans can be saved as a PDF for insurance, safety, or compliance purposes Ongoing updates: Businesses can work with their local SERVPRO franchise representative to keep plans accurate and up to date throughout the year

Designed with a mobile-first interface, the SERVPRO Ready Plan app lets users access their plans anytime on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop. This helps ensure that critical information is available whenever it’s needed most.

The SERVPRO Ready Plan app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and can also be accessed via desktop.

Businesses interested in creating or updating their Ready Plan can learn more at servpro.com or contact their local SERVPRO franchise.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 55 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of nearly 2,400 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

[1] https://www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/ready_business_hurricane-toolkit.pdf

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