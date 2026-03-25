NodThera to Participate in April Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodThera, the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 3rd Annual Virtual Cardio Day

April 1, 2026

Virtual

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 13, 2026

Virtual

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium

April 15, 2026

Boston, MA

About NLRP3

NLRP3 is an upstream activator of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-18 and IL-1β. Chronic activation of NLRP3 drives pathologic inflammation in cardiometabolic, neurological and other diseases. NLRP3 inhibition with targeted oral therapies reduces systemic inflammation to a similar degree as biologics and does not cause immunosuppression.

About NodThera

NodThera is the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address unmet needs in cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway.

NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including Blue Owl Capital, Novo Holdings, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, Epidarex Capital, and Sanofi Ventures.

NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in the UK.

Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media

Argot Partners

nodthera@argotpartners.com