NodThera to Participate in April Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodThera, the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:
- Piper Sandler 3rd Annual Virtual Cardio Day
April 1, 2026
Virtual
- 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
April 13, 2026
Virtual
- Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
April 15, 2026
Boston, MA
About NLRP3
NLRP3 is an upstream activator of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-18 and IL-1β. Chronic activation of NLRP3 drives pathologic inflammation in cardiometabolic, neurological and other diseases. NLRP3 inhibition with targeted oral therapies reduces systemic inflammation to a similar degree as biologics and does not cause immunosuppression.
About NodThera
NodThera is the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address unmet needs in cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway.
NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including Blue Owl Capital, Novo Holdings, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, Epidarex Capital, and Sanofi Ventures.
NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in the UK.
Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.
Investors and Media
Argot Partners
nodthera@argotpartners.com