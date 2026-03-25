Skyharbour Announces Appointment of Rob Chang to Board of Directors and Amanda Chow as Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, BC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (“Skyharbour”, “SYH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Rob Chang has joined the Company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Rob Chang has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, with extensive experience in uranium and the broader mining sector. He was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gryphon Digital Mining, the predecessor company to American Bitcoin. Mr. Chang currently serves on the boards of Ur-Energy Inc. and RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. He previously served on the board of directors of Fission Uranium Corp. until its acquisition by Paladin Energy in December 2024. His past roles include serving as Managing Director and Head of Metals and Mining at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he led research coverage in precious metals, base metals, lithium and uranium. He was recognized by Bloomberg as the Best Precious Metals Analyst in 2016. Mr. Chang also previously served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager at Middlefield Capital, a Canadian investment firm, and was a member of a five-person multi-strategy hedge fund team focused on equity and derivative investments.

Mr. Chang is frequently quoted by and a regular guest of several media outlets including Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal. He completed his MBA at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and is a member of the Young Presidents Organization.

In addition to Mr. Chang joining Skyharbour’s Board, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Chow as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Chow has been a Director of Skyharbour for numerous years and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University. She brings over twenty-five years of experience working with public companies in various roles. Jim Pettit previously served as the Company’s CFO and will remain on as a Director and Chairman of the Board.

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour stated: “Rob and Amanda are two notable additions to our team at Skyharbour and a testament to the Company’s growth potential and corporate strategy. Rob has a very impressive track record bringing with him several decades of capital markets experience with focused expertise in the uranium sector. He has served on several uranium company boards and has provided sell-side research coverage and investment banking advice in addition to his experience on the buy-side. Furthermore, we are excited to have Amanda step into the CFO role given her strong financial background and years of working with public companies. With our largest annual, combined drilling campaign of over 30,000 metres now underway at Skyharbour’s Athabasca project portfolio, these additions to our board and management team come at a pivotal time for the Company.”

Engagement of Market One Media:

Skyharbour has engaged Market One Media Group Inc. (“Market One”) of Vancouver, British Columbia, for a 12-month marketing campaign commencing on March 25th, 2026, at a cost of CAD $75,000 plus GST, payable on signing the agreement. The engagement includes the production and distribution of corporate videos, banner ads, and editorial articles. Market One, which operates out of Vancouver and Toronto, offers multi-platform media solutions for the capital markets, distributing content through broadcast, digital, and social media channels, including BNN Bloomberg. Market One and Skyharbour are not related parties. To the knowledge of the Company, Market One does not currently own any securities of the Company. Market One may acquire securities of the Company in the open market, subject to applicable securities laws. Market One and its affiliates are at arm's length to the Company and have no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the marketing engagement.

Granting of Incentive Stock Options:

Skyharbour has granted 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Chang. The Options are exercisable at $0.45 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in forty-three projects covering over 662,887 hectares (over 1.6 million acres) of land. Skyharbour owns a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage, uranium exploration property with high-grade, shallow uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zones. Adjacent to Moore, Skyharbour is advancing several uranium properties within the Russell Lake project area with its joint venture partner and large strategic shareholder Denison Mines. Collectively these projects host multiple zones of high-grade uranium mineralization across a highly prospective land package with significant exploration upside, and the Company is actively working these assets through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour now has joint ventures with industry-leaders Denison Mines and Orano Canada Inc. at the Russell Lake properties and the Preston project, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Nexus Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $76 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures and over $42 million in cash and share payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete the earn-ins at their respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour’s Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2025-12-16.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company’s website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD.

“Jordan Trimble”

Jordan Trimble

President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Nicholas Coltura

Corporate Communications Manager

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-558-5847

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.