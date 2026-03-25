Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target (Cadillac); Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the tenth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) and a new style of gold mineralization (intrusion-related gold deposits) within the underexplored Pontiac sedimentary Group in Hope Sector, on the 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d’Or (Abitibi, Quebec). The newly identified largely untested conceptual exploration opportunity is situated immediately south of the prolific Cadillac Fault and supports significant upside potential for large scale gold mineralization typical of porphyry intrusion-related systems in the Pontiac sediments that are reminiscent of the Canadian Malartic Camp.

Strategic Highlights from Hope Sector

Drill Hole Results (Figures 1 to 3)

Porphyry #1 Zone

CA26-327 intersected 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m including 10.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m .

intersected including . CA26-330 graded 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m with visible gold grains .

graded including with . CA26-331 reported 1.1 g/t Au over 15.0 m including 9.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m .

reported including . CA26-332 intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 18.4 m with visible gold grains.

New Zone

CA26-331 intersected 10.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m .

intersected . CA26-327 graded 6.7 g/t Au over 2.2 m.

Significance for Investors

Holes CA26-327, 330, 331 and 332 clearly demonstrate the presence of a new shallow and extensive porphyritic felsic intrusion-related gold system (Porphyry #1). The mineralization extends over a minimum of 750 m in strike length by 250 m in depth and remains open in all directions , suggesting upside exploration potential . Gold value distribution ​​in this new host rock ranges from 1.0 to 3.5 g/t Au over significant lengths of 8.0 to 25.5 meters , paving the way for the discovery of a large-scale gold mineralized system .

(Porphyry #1). The mineralization extends over a minimum of and remains , suggesting . Gold value distribution ​​in this new host rock ranges from over , paving the way for the . A second porphyritic felsic intrusion (Porphyry #2) has been discovered 2 km east of Porphyry #1 . Two drill holes have been completed so far, with one intersecting visible gold grains , highlighting its strong mineralization potential. Assay results are currently pending .

. Two drill holes have been completed so far, with , highlighting its strong mineralization potential. . These two newly mineralized porphyry systems elevate the Hope Sector as a highly strategic area for the Cadillac project, despite its early-stage exploration status, highlighting its strong potential for new gold discoveries.



Next Steps

Additional exploration drilling is planned at the Hope Sector to test two new high-priority geophysical targets , namely: A 1,500 m strong chargeability anomaly , between the existing porphyry zones to test the expansion potential of the mineralized system or a new porphyry center; A 750 m ovoid magnetic anomaly , consistent with a sizable intrusive body often associated with porphyry mineralization.

, namely: A detailed lithogeochemical study based on major oxide and multi-element analytical data is currently underway on the two intrusions in order to characterize their geochemical signatures and determine their classifications. This will enable the determination of their petrogenetic affinities and facilitate correlation with intrusive systems recognized in the Malartic mining camp.

" These new results could be transformative for Cartier shareholders. The confirmation of a porphyritic intrusion-related gold system (Porphyries #1 and #2) within the Pontiac sediments shows a new and significant gold potential and unlocks a highly prospective dimension at the Cadillac project. Accordingly, the Company is actively revising its 2026 drilling strategy. The Cadillac project now stands as probably the second example in Quebec, after Malartic mining camp, of this highly favorable geological setting. " – Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

" The Hope Sector has confirmed a fourth distinct style of gold mineralization on the Cadillac Project, significantly expanding the project’s geological potential beyond the traditionally recognized basalt-, sediment- , and iron formation-hosted systems. This newly recognized style is interpreted as an intrusion-related gold system associated with porphyritic felsic intrusive rocks, characterized by strong silica and potassic alteration and low sulfide content (disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite). Importantly, along the Quebec segment of the Cadillac Fault, this style of mineralization within Pontiac sediments has historically been underexplored, with meaningful development largely confined to the Malartic mining camp. Recent discoveries at Malartic over the past 15 years have demonstrated the capacity of these systems to host large and rapidly growing gold resources. The identification of this mineralization style at Hope Sector highlights previously unrecognized exploration targets and reinforces the significant upside potential in this new geological setting. " – Ronan Deroff, Vice President Exploration of Cartier.

Table 1: Drill hole best assay results from Hope Sector

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length** (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA26-326 136.5 144.5 8.0 1.1 ≈95 Porphyry #1 CA26-327 15.9 18.1 2.2 6.7 ≈15 - And 190.6 199.5 8.9 3.5 ≈175 Porphyry #1 Including 194.5 199.5 5.0 5.2 Including 197.5 198.5 1.0 10.8 CA26-330 164.5 190.0 25.5 1.2* ≈165 Porphyry #1 Including 164.5 165.0 0.5 12.2* CA26-331 25.0 26.0 1.0 10.5 ≈25 - And 192.0 207.0 15.0 1.1 ≈185 Porphyry #1 Including 205.0 206.0 1.0 9.5 CA26-332 190.0 208.4 18.4 1.0* ≈190 Porphyry #1

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55-90% of the reported core length intervals.

Figure 1: Location of the new drill results (regional plan view)





Figure 2: Plan view, cross and long sections of the Hope Sector





Figure 3: Photos of the drill core from hole CA26-327





Hope Sector

The Hope Sector is a newly identified highly prospective area and untested conceptual exploration opportunity, situated immediately south of the prolific Cadillac Fault, with potential to host a new style of gold mineralization (intrusion-related gold deposits) within the underexplored Pontiac sedimentary Group, supporting significant discovery upside. The known presence of the porphyritic felsic intrusion is a favorable horizon for hydrothermal fluid flow. This sector hosts several new high-priority drill targets identified through geoscientific compilation and modelling.

The Hope Sector, defined by at least two porphyry mineralized systems, are typically and primarily associated with a fine-grained and disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization, with a pervasive silica-biotite-sericite-carbonate alteration, all crosscut by late-stage smoky and white quartz vein and veinlet stockworks containing visible gold. Locally, accessory minerals such as tourmaline are observed.

Milestones of 2025-2027 Exploration Program

100,000 m Drilling Program (Q3 2025 to Q2 2027)

The ambitious 600-hole drilling program will both expand known gold zones and test new shallow surface high-potential targets. The objective is to unlock the camp-scale, high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault Zone. It is important to note that Cartier’s recent consolidation of this large land holding offers the unique opportunity in over 90 years for unrestricted exploration.

Environmental Baseline Studies & Economic Evaluation of Chimo mine tailings (Q3 2025 to Q3 2026)

The baseline studies will be divided into two distinct parts which include 1) environmental baseline desktop study and 2) preliminary environmental geochemical characterization. The initial baseline studies will provide a comprehensive understanding of the current environmental conditions and implement operations that minimize environmental impact while optimizing the economic potential of the project. These studies will be supplemented by an initial assessment of the economic potential of the past-producing Chimo mine tailings to determine whether a quantity of gold can be extracted economically.

Metallurgical Sampling and Testwork Program (Q4 2025 to Q1 2026)

The metallurgical testwork program includes defining of expected gold recovery rates and improving historical results from the Chimo deposit, as well as establishing metallurgical recovery data for the first-time for the East Chimo and West Nordeau satellite deposits, where no previous data exists. This comprehensive program will characterize the mineralized material, gold recovery potential and validate optimal grind size defining the most efficient and cost-effective flowsheet. The data generated will directly support optimized project development and have the potential to significantly reduce both capital and operating costs, while also improving the environmental footprint.

Table 2: Drill hole collar coordinates from Hope Sector

Hole Number UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Hole Length (m) CA26-326 331390 5319776 343 197 -45 168 CA26-327 331390 5319776 343 197 -68 225 CA26-330 331232 5319795 340 186 -76 216 CA26-331 331144 5319816 340 236 -71 243 CA26-332 331144 5319816 340 170 -78 234

Table 3: Drill hole detailed assay results from Hope Sector

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length* (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA26-326 136.5 144.5 8.0 1.1 ≈95 Porphyry #1 Including 136.5 137.5 1.0 2.4 Including 139.5 140.5 1.0 1.0 Including 140.5 141.5 1.0 4.1 CA26-327 15.9 18.1 2.2 6.7 ≈15 - Including 15.9 17.0 1.1 6.0 Including 17.0 18.1 1.1 7.5 And 190.6 199.5 8.9 3.5 ≈175 Porphyry #1 Including 190.6 191.6 1.0 1.8 Including 193.5 194.5 1.0 1.7 Including 194.5 195.5 1.0 5.9 Including 195.5 196.5 1.0 5.2 Including 197.5 198.5 1.0 10.8 Including 198.5 199.5 1.0 3.4 CA26-330 19.0 20.0 1.0 5.0 - And 164.5 190.0 25.5 1.2* ≈165 Porphyry #1 Including 164.5 165.0 0.5 12.2* Including 165.0 166.0 1.0 1.1 Including 172.0 173.0 1.0 4.9 Including 182.0 183.0 1.0 2.5 Including 183.0 184.0 1.0 1.1 Including 184.0 185.0 1.0 4.0 Including 188.0 189.0 1.0 3.4 Including 189.0 190.0 1.0 3.0 CA26-331 25.0 26.0 1.0 10.5 ≈25 - And 192.0 207.0 15.0 1.1 ≈185 Porphyry #1 Including 192.0 193.0 1.0 1.7 Including 200.0 201.0 1.0 1.5 Including 205.0 206.0 1.0 9.5 CA26-332 190.0 208.4 18.4 1.0* ≈190 Porphyry #1 Including 190.0 191.0 1.0 1.7 Including 195.0 196.0 1.0 1.2 Including 198.2 199.2 1.0 1.1 Including 199.2 199.7 0.5 2.0* Including 199.7 200.3 0.6 3.3 Including 201.0 202.0 1.0 1.7 Including 202.0 203.0 1.0 1.0 Including 204.0 205.0 1.0 1.3 Including 205.0 206.0 1.0 1.8 Including 207.0 207.8 0.8 1.4 Including 207.8 208.4 0.6 2.0

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55-90% of the reported core length intervals.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) Program

The drill core from the Cadillac Project is NQ-size and, upon receipt from the drill rig, is described and sampled by Cartier geologists. Core is sawn in half, with one half labelled, bagged and submitted for analysis and the other half retained and stored at Cartier’s coreshack facilities located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, for future reference and verification. As part of Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program, Cartier inserts blank samples and certified reference materials (standards) at regular intervals into the sample stream prior to shipment to monitor laboratory performance and analytical accuracy.

Drill core samples are sent to MSALABS's analytical laboratory located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample is dried and crushed (70% passing a 2-millimeter sieve). The analysis for gold is performed on an approximately 500 g aliquot using Chrysos Photon Assay™ technology, which uses high-energy X-ray excitation with gamma detection to quickly and non-destructively measure gold content.

Alternatively, samples are submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs"), located in either Val-d’Or or Ste-Germaine-Boulé, both in Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample is dried, crushed (90% passing a 2-millimetre sieve) and 250 g is pulverized (90% passing a 0.07-millimetre sieve). The analysis for gold is conducted using a 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, with a detection limit up to 10,000 ppb. Samples exceeding this threshold are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish to determine high-grade values accurately.

Both MSALABS and Actlabs are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for gold assays and implement industry-standard QA/QC protocols. Their internal quality control programs include the use of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials at set intervals, with established acceptance criteria to ensure data integrity and analytical precision.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ″ Qualified Person ″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″ NI 43-101 ″).

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d’Or mining camp. Cartier’s flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district. With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.

The Cadillac property contains total gold resource of 767,800 ounces in the measured and indicated category (10.0 Mt at 2.4 g/t Au) and 2,416,900 ounces in the inferred category (35.2 Mt at 2.1 g/t Au) across all the sectors. Please see the ″ NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cadillac Project, Val-d’Or, Abitibi, Quebec, Canada. Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo. of PLR Resources Inc., Stephen Coates, P.Eng. of Evomine Consulting Inc. and Florent Baril, P.Eng. of Bumigeme Inc. ″, effective January 27, 2026.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d’Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada’s most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise and a track record of successful exploration to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier’s strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

For further information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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