Getty Realty Corp. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, April 23, 2026, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 7, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13759365.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s portfolio included 1,174 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Investor Relations

(646) 349-0598

ir@gettyrealty.com



