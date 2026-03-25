Horizons for Homeless Children Announces Retirement of CEO Kate Barrand Following a Decade of Transformative Impact for Massachusetts Children and Families

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizons for Homeless Children today announced that Chief Executive Officer Kate Barrand will retire in the fall of 2026, concluding ten years of transformative leadership that expanded access to early education and critical support for thousands of children and families experiencing homelessness in Boston and across Massachusetts.

Since joining the organization in 2016, Barrand has led significant growth and innovation, strengthening the organization’s role as a statewide leader in early childhood education, family support, and advocacy. Under her leadership, Horizons expanded access to high-quality early learning, deepened its two-generation family support model, and built a robust, data-driven organization clearly positioned for long-term sustainability and impact.

“Leading Horizons for Homeless Children has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Barrand. “The past ten years have shown what is possible when a community comes together around the potential of every child. I am deeply grateful to our supporters, partners, staff, and families for the privilege of serving in this role.”

During Barrand’s tenure, Horizons opened the Edgerley Family Horizons Center, establishing one of the highest-quality early childhood education programs available to young children experiencing homelessness. Today, Horizons provides early education to 261 children each year, an increase of 40 percent from when Barrand joined. The organization’s innovations in early relational health and STEM education are now being modeled by practitioners across the field. Horizons’ strengthened two-generation approach has also resulted in measurable improvements in the employment and financial stability of the parents it serves.

Barrand also guided the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and the regional immigration crisis—periods that demanded rapid adaptation, extraordinary resilience, and collaboration. Under her direction, Horizons played a pivotal role in urging state leaders and nonprofit partners to maintain access to essential support for young children and families navigating homelessness. Horizons Playspace program, upon which the organization was founded, became a critical element of this statewide initiative and continues to be a leading resource for children in shelter, providing safe, nurturing, playful experiences to thousands of children each year.

“Kate’s leadership has fundamentally strengthened Horizons and expanded its impact across Massachusetts,” said Mike Roberge, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Horizons for Homeless Children. “While we will miss her deeply, she leaves the organization exceptionally well-positioned for its next chapter.”

Michael Eisenson, a Founder of Horizons, said, “Kate brought vision, discipline, and deep compassion to this role. Her dedication to children and families, her ability to inspire collaboration, and her commitment to excellence have positioned the organization for continued strength and long-term impact.”

The Board of Directors has retained The Ward Group, an executive search and consulting firm, to identify and recruit candidates for this position. All inquiries may be directed to Catherine McBrine, cmcbrine@wardgroup.com. Barrand will remain in her role through the transition to ensure seamless continuity of leadership.

“As I prepare for this next chapter, I do so with immense confidence in the team and the future of Horizons,” Barrand said. “This organization is strong, resilient, and poised to continue growing and innovating for decades to come.”

About Horizons for Homeless Children

Horizons for Homeless Children is a leading provider of early education, family support, and advocacy for young children and families experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts. Through high-quality early learning programs, two-generation supportive services, and partnerships across sectors, Horizons ensures children have the stable foundation they need to thrive.

Media Contact:

V2 Communications

Horizons@V2comms.com