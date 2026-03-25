authID Announces OEM Partnership with IDV and Background Screening Tech Innovator for Enhanced Reusable Digital Identity Credentials

Collaboration embeds biometric identity verification (IDV) and authentication into the partner’s platform to strengthen workforce onboarding and continuous identity assurance

DENVER, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced a strategic OEM partnership with a disruptive tech innovator of reusable digital identity and continuous background screening solutions for hiring, as well as compliance and insider risk mitigation. Through the partnership, authID’s robust identity verification and biometric authentication capabilities will enhance the new partner’s continuous identity screening platform.

Together, the companies will deliver a higher-assurance, privacy-first approach to identity verification that enables organizations of all sizes to securely onboard and then continuously verify employees, customers, and users, while reducing friction, costs and cumbersome one-off, point-in-time background checks.

As enterprises and SMBs face increasing fraud, compliance requirements, and AI-generated imposters, as well as litigation due to wrongful claims and compliance issues, the need for a persistent, verifiable and reusable identity credential has become critical.

Following initial onboarding, legacy screening approaches often require repeated periodic background checks across employers and platforms. This creates friction for users as well as operational costs and management burdens for organizations.

authID’s new partnership addresses this challenge by issuing reusable digital identity credentials, offering an individual a trust score of up to 360 - a fully verified profile - confirming both ID verification and ongoing background screening for use across multiple businesses and organizations. By embedding authID’s biometric identity verification and authentication technology, the partner’s platform strengthens identity assurance at onboarding, which is then maintained throughout the user lifecycle.

Under the partnership, the OEM partner will incorporate authID Proof™ for identity verification and authID Verified™ with PrivacyKey™ for biometric authentication. authID will serve as a foundational technology partner, supporting the partnership’s ongoing product roadmap.

“Workforce identity screening is evolving beyond one-time verification to continuous trust,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Our new OEM partner’s vision of reusable digital identity with persistent background screening aligns directly with our mission. By embedding our biometric identity assurance technology into this innovative and disruptive platform, we enable a more secure, scalable, and user-friendly approach to hiring and ongoing verification, while simultaneously protecting user privacy.”

Today, the OEM’s platform is used by large enterprises and SMBs for ID verification and continuous background screening across North America, including in healthcare, financial services, youth-based organizations and digital marketplaces. Its solutions support use cases such as employee onboarding, customer verification, and continuous background monitoring to mitigate insider risk and threats, all with a goal to help organizations maintain trust with every employee and volunteer from day one and beyond.

Through the integration of authID, the OEM will offer:

High-assurance, low-friction identity verification using government-issued IDs and biometric liveness detection

Complete privacy protection using cryptographic keys in place of image storage

Passwordless biometric re-authentication for returning users across hiring and verification workflows, reducing fraud, impersonation, and account takeover

A unified, reusable digital identity credential that improves user experience and reduces redundant checks

authID’s technology will be incorporated into workflows and branded as part of the partner’s offering, providing real-time identity decisioning and a scalable API-driven integration.

Advancing Secure, Reusable Identity for Life

The partnership supports the OEM’s mission to build a scalable, secure and reusable identity-for-life ecosystem that reduces friction for individuals and organizations alike, without the vulnerabilities and risks of static credentials. As adoption grows, authID’s platform will enable its new partner to increase transaction volumes while maintaining speed, accuracy, and privacy.

Both innovators share a commitment to privacy and responsible biometric data use. authID’s patented PrivacyKey™ architecture ensures that biometric data is never stored, supporting compliance with evolving privacy regulations while maintaining a high level of identity assurance. The collaboration builds on authID’s already-strong presence in the candidate verification market which, according to Data Bridge, was valued at $15.54 billion in 2024 with projected growth to $39 billion by 2032.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.authID.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai