Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Announces New Manhattan Headquarters as Firm Grows to Meet the Needs of Its Expanding Client Base

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“ SRFC ”), a leading securities law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its brand new, state-of-the-art headquarters, in a larger, newly renovated office space on the 26th floor of its current office building at 1185 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan.

“This is not a routine office move for our team. Our new headquarters is a symbol of the success we’ve achieved and the opportunity ahead for our firm, our attorneys, and, most of all, our clients,” said Ross Carmel, named partner at SRFC. “Our increasingly high-profile work is growing in scale and complexity. Our new headquarters will accommodate that growth as our team continues to set the standard for success in our industry.”

This important milestone comes on the heels of SRFC’s strongest year as a firm , with the firm reporting that in 2025, it advised on over 170 announced transactions, with the total value of these transactions exceeding $14 billion. This performance far surpassed the firm’s strong performance in 2024 .

SRFC also recently unveiled its re-designed website to serve as an ideal resource for anyone interested in learning more about the firm’s track record, leadership, team of professionals and more.

“Over the years, our team has always adapted to best meet the evolving needs of our client base, and this move to our new headquarters is no different. It serves as yet another marker of success, as our firm grows and continues to dominate the securities industry,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC.

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients’ most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

www.srfc.law

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