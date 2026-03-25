TRM Labs Launches Co-Case Agent: An AI Assistant for Every Crypto Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the leading blockchain intelligence company, today announced the launch of Co-Case Agent, an AI investigative assistant embedded directly in TRM Forensics, TRM’s flagship investigations tool. Available immediately to TRM customers across crypto businesses, law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, regulatory agencies, and national security agencies, Co-Case Agent translates natural language prompts into complex investigative actions: tracing the flow of funds in seconds, running on-demand graph audits, suggesting the next step at every stage, and keeping every interaction in an immutable audit log so that investigators can stand behind their work in SAR filings and legal proceedings.

The caseload for crimes involving crypto is growing faster than the workforce. Investigators working cases are expected to be experts across dozens of blockchains, tracing methodologies, jurisdictional legal requirements, and criminal typologies — simultaneously, and always under time pressure. At the volume investigators are working today, the time required to progress each step of an investigation manually often results in illicit funds being off-ramped before authorities can intervene. Co-Case Agent is designed to close that gap: giving every investigator a dedicated agent for every case on their desk, running in parallel, so that no investigation waits, no lead goes unexamined, and every investigator can move from opening a case to a complete investigation in a fraction of the time it took yesterday.

"For the first time, every investigator can have an agent on every case working in parallel. Co-Case Agent doesn't replace investigator expertise; it applies it faster and at a scale that was never possible before," said Esteban Castaño, Co-Founder and CEO of TRM Labs. "The right insight at the right moment is the difference between an investigation that stalls and one that moves."

AI-driven investigation for an AI-crime world

The threat landscape is evolving faster than any team can track on its own. In 2025, illicit crypto volume reached $158 billion, AI-enabled scams surged 500% year over year, and autonomous criminal networks demonstrated the ability to move and obscure funds across chains in seconds, compressing the window for intervention to near zero. TRM's platform is already trusted by investigators and compliance teams across more than 50 countries. TRM Labs believes the answer to AI-enabled crime is AI-driven investigation: a future where a single investigator operates with the throughput of an entire team, where every investigator, regardless of experience level, has an agent that helps them work faster, go deeper, and stay ahead of financial crime at any scale.

Audit and own the investigative outcome

In a market where most AI tools optimize for speed at the expense of explainability, Co-Case Agent takes the opposite approach. It is built on a glass-box philosophy: it suggests, explains, and documents, but it does not silently rewrite graphs or issue unsupported conclusions. Every recommendation is traceable to the underlying graph and TRM's attribution data. Every interaction is written to an audit log, ensuring full auditability from the first prompt to the final export. Investigators remain in control at every step; Co-Case Agent surfaces intelligence and executes actions at their direction.



Whether the output is a SAR filing, a court exhibit, or a regulatory examination response, the standard for defensibility is the same — and Co-Case Agent is built to meet it.

Availability

Co-Case Agent is available beginning March 25, 2026 to all TRM Forensics customers at no additional cost. Additional capabilities will be released on a rolling basis. Organizations interested in learning more should contact their TRM account representative or request a demo at trmlabs.com/agent.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain analytics solutions to help law enforcement and national security agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate, and disrupt crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s blockchain intelligence and AI platforms include solutions to trace the source and destination of funds, identify illicit activity, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by leading agencies and businesses worldwide who rely on TRM to enable a safer, more secure world for all. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.



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A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cba1637d-96bc-476b-8dd7-908e37e8afb0