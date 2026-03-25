memsstar’s ORBIS Alpha Etch System Installed in TUM Quantum Networks Lab

LIVINGSTON, Scotland, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memsstar Ltd., a leading provider of etch and deposition equipment to researchers and manufacturers of semiconductors and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), today announced the installation and characterisation of its ORBIS™ Alpha Xeric Oxide Etch system at the Garching, Germany, campus of the Technical University of Munich (TUM). TUM’s Department of Quantum Networks will employ the ORBIS Alpha to develop next-generation quantum devices, including micromechanical structuring of silicon nanostructure components – from single chips to 200mm wafers.

The tool will be central to the department’s multifaceted integrated photonics research and manufacturing efforts. TUM will implement the ORBIS Alpha’s vapour-phase hydrogen fluoride (HF) etching in its fabrication processes, such as stiction-free release of photonic crystals to research light propagation within these structures for quantum communications.

Released silicon nanophotonic resonator realized on a silicon-on-insulator (SOI) substrate,

enabled by memsstar’s ORBIS Alpha system in TUM’s Dept. of Quantum Networks.

“This project strongly showcases ORBIS’s capabilities and our approach to working with our customers to develop processes that address their specific requirements,” said memsstar CEO Tony McKie, CEO. “The work being done at Garching is truly leading-edge and requires the advanced control and capabilities of our technology to meet the varied application requirements in research there.”

Dr. Andreas Reiserer, professor of quantum networks and leader of the Quantum Networks Group at TUM, stated, “We selected the memsstar ORBIS Alpha system because it offers the best etch process capabilities for investigating novel, high-quality approaches for designing quantum networking devices. Moreover, memsstar’s vapour-phase HF etching technology offers the highest possible selectivity between silica and silicon nitride for the application of creating SiN structures as a waveguide with the mean of vapour-phase etching.”

The ORBIS Alpha platform is an enabling technology for next-generation MEMS, including nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) and micro-optoelectromechanical systems (MOEMS), as well as for nanodevice research. It includes proven hardware that delivers excellent uniformity and repeatability. Designed for R&D facilities, ORBIS Alpha is based on memsstar’s production-proven continuous-flow processing technology. This combination of benefits enables advanced process development on a cost-effective platform.

About the Technical University of Munich (TUM)

TUM combines top-class facilities for cutting-edge research with unique learning opportunities for over 36,000 students. TUM scientists are committed to finding solutions to the major challenges facing society as we move forward: Health & Nutrition • Energy & Natural Resources • Environment & Climate • Information & Communications • Mobility & Infrastructure. TUM thinks and acts with an entrepreneurial spirit. Its aim is ambitious: to create lasting value for society through excellence in education and research, the active promotion of next-generation talent and a strong entrepreneurial spirit—all of which combine to make TUM one of Europe’s leading universities. www.tum.de/en/

About memsstar Limited

memsstar Limited is a leading provider of deposition and etch equipment – including its ORBIS™ platform portfolio and proprietary process modules – as well as technology products and services to manufacturers of semiconductors and micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS). The company’s remanufactured etch and deposition equipment and its proprietary technology solutions support the European semiconductor market and the global MEMS market. memsstar delivers proprietary process technology and equipment to help the MEMS industry meet the challenges of developing and manufacturing increasingly complex and integrated MEMS devices. For more information, visit https://memsstar.com

For more information, contact: Tony McKie Lisa Gillette-Martin memsstar Bodewell Group tel: +44 (0) 1506 243188 tel: +1 408.205.4732 email: tony_mckie@memsstar.com email: lgmartin@bodewellgroup.com

ORBIS is a trademark of memsstar Ltd.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfe8abf7-1b2e-4df7-91ed-a31e3bf5c92a