BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of theAlley.io and Establishes New Standard for Real-Time Corporate Shareholder Communication

ROBESONIA, Pa., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) (the “Company”), a global financial technology and blockchain infrastructure provider, today announced the successful launch of theAlley.io, its SocialFi communications and commerce platform designed to enable direct engagement between organizations, creators, and their communities.





As part of this launch, BLAQclouds announced that going forward, all official corporate communications will be made through the Company’s verified group on theAlley.io, providing shareholders and stakeholders with a centralized location for real-time updates, announcements, and engagement.

Shareholders and interested parties can follow official Company communications by joining the verified BLAQclouds group at:



https://www.thealley.io/groups/k7jzj

The Company believes theAlley.io represents a meaningful evolution in how public companies communicate with their shareholders. Traditional stock message boards are often dominated by short-term traders — frequently referred to as “flippers” — rather than long-term investors seeking accurate and timely corporate updates. As a result, the Company believes investors are increasingly looking for more direct, transparent, and real-time engagement with corporate leadership and operational teams.

Through theAlley.io, organizations can create verified corporate groups that enable shareholders and community members to connect directly with management teams, participate in discussions, and receive official updates within a structured and authenticated environment. The platform integrates real-time communication tools including encrypted messaging, voice and video conferencing, group collaboration features, digital commerce capabilities and a full Web3 suite of applications that are available to all users.

BLAQclouds encourages public companies of all sizes and market capitalizations to adopt theAlley.io as a communication channel to strengthen relationships with their shareholder base and improve transparency in the evolving digital capital markets landscape.

“This marks an important step forward in modernizing how companies and shareholders interact,” said Shannon Hill, Chief Executive Officer of BLAQclouds, Inc. “We believe theAlley.io represents the next evolution of corporate communication, one that prioritizes transparency, accessibility, and real-time engagement. Our goal is to provide companies with the tools they need to build stronger relationships with the investors who support their vision and long-term growth.”

TheAlley.io is designed as a Progressive Web App (PWA), allowing seamless use across desktop and mobile devices without requiring traditional app store downloads. The platform integrates social networking, digital asset functionality, and payment connectivity to support a unified community experience for companies, creators, and users worldwide.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.



BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO

- ApolloNFT.io – the ApolloChain NFT Marketplace

- theAlley.io – SocialFI platform allowing users to share and earn



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io and ZXUSD.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bd6ea2e-a24a-4423-8ad0-b212f2ffdc6d