Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee Receives Holmberg Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Bioeconomy

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced that its CEO, Eric McAfee, was awarded the 2026 William C. Holmberg Memorial Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Bioeconomy.

McAfee received the award and delivered the Holmberg Memorial Address acceptance speech during a ceremony on March 19, 2026, at the annual Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference in Washington D.C., hosted by Biofuels Digest, the most widely read biofuels daily with 6.4 million readers worldwide. The speech is available for viewing on the Aemetis website homepage.

“I am accepting this award not just for myself, but on behalf of the team at Aemetis and my industry colleagues who have worked to make a difference in renewable fuels policy, financing, feedstocks and production,” McAfee said. “I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition, named to recognize the legacy of William Holmberg, an impactful bioeconomy leader.”

The award memorializes William C. Holmberg, who advocated tirelessly for energy security and renewable fuels in his roles at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as a long-term advisor to the American Council on Renewable Energy, and as Chairman of the Biomass Coordinating Council.

“As the CEO of Aemetis and co-founder of Pacific Ethanol, Eric has spent more than two decades building in this space—not in straight lines, but through the real conditions of this industry: volatility, uncertainty, and constant change,” said Jim Lane, Editor and Publisher of Biofuels Digest. “And through all of that, he’s continued to build—projects that run, systems that scale, and companies that endure. That kind of persistence is rare—and it’s what makes this industry possible.”

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Company Investor Relations Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis biodiesel and other biofuel facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biodiesel, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.