Matter Surfaces Welcomes Pamela Linares as Commercial & Design Sales Leader

New York, NY, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matter Surfaces is pleased to announce that Pamela Linares has joined the company as Commercial & Design Sales Leader, bringing extensive experience in architectural finishes, interior design solutions, and specification-driven commercial sales.



With more than a decade of experience working closely with the architecture and design community, Linares has built a reputation for developing strong client relationships and supporting complex commercial projects from early design stages through final execution. Her background spans hospitality, healthcare, higher education, military, and large developer portfolios, where she has collaborated with architects, designers, developers, and ownership groups to deliver tailored material strategies and project solutions. She is particularly skilled at identifying project needs early, aligning stakeholders around clear material strategies, and helping teams move from concept to execution with confidence.



Linares joins Matter Surfaces following leadership roles within the architectural surfaces and building materials sector, where she worked extensively with the New York A&D community. In these roles, she supported design teams with specification guidance, product education, and project coordination while strengthening brand visibility through presentations, continuing education programs, and showroom engagement. Her work has consistently focused on helping design professionals translate aesthetic and performance goals into practical, buildable solutions.



Her professional approach combines commercial strategy with a deep understanding of the design process. Linares works closely with cross-functional teams—including technical, operations, and pricing partners—to ensure that product recommendations align with project requirements and long-term client objectives. She is also experienced in managing complex sales pipelines, maintaining detailed forecasting and reporting, and coordinating project support across large organizations. This collaborative approach allows her to balance creative vision with budget, timeline, and performance considerations, ensuring a more seamless path from specification to installation.



Earlier in her career, Linares led and developed sales teams, introducing structured performance metrics and collaborative strategies that strengthened team alignment and improved overall productivity. Her leadership style emphasizes clear communication, thoughtful client engagement, and long-term relationship building within the design community.



Linares’ foundation in interior architecture informs her ability to connect material innovation with real-world design applications. She earned her degree in Interior Architecture from the Toulouse Lautrec Institute and has pursued advanced education in sales management, strategic marketing, and business leadership through programs in the United States, Spain, and Peru. This international educational background contributes to a global perspective on design, materials, and market development, particularly in evaluating materials through both creative and commercial lenses.



“Pamela brings a rare combination of design knowledge and commercial insight,” said Christopher Lacasse, EVP of Sales at Matter Surfaces. “Her ability to collaborate with architects and designers while navigating the complexity of large-scale projects makes her a strong addition to our team.”



At Matter Surfaces, Linares will focus on strengthening partnerships within the architecture and design community while supporting the specification of high-performance surface solutions across a range of commercial applications. Her role will include expanding engagement with design firms, guiding material selection for complex projects, and contributing to the company’s broader growth strategy. She will also serve as a resource for firms seeking guidance on performance requirements, application suitability, and material storytelling that supports both design intent and project outcomes.



Matter Surfaces continues to invest in talent that bridges design expertise and technical material knowledge. Linares’ experience working with global manufacturers and multidisciplinary project teams reinforces the company’s commitment to providing architects and designers with thoughtful, innovative surface solutions. Her appointment reflects Matter Surfaces’ continued focus on building a team that can support clients not only with products, but with informed partnership throughout the design and specification process.



About Matter Surfaces



Matter Surfaces is widely known as a leading national provider of high-performance commercial flooring solutions. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of architectural and commercial flooring products designed to meet the needs of many markets, including corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Matter Surfaces is committed to innovation, sustainability, and strong customer partnerships. It supports architects, designers, and contractors across the United States with curated product lines and consultative guidance. Through a portfolio of trusted brands, Matter Surfaces helps create spaces that are built to perform, inspire, and endure.



To learn more, visit https://mattersurfaces.com



For media inquiries, please contact:

Matter Surfaces

marketing@mattersurfaces.com

1-800-628-7462



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