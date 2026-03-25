Linkers Industries Announces Potential Acquisition in Thailand

SUNGAI PETANI, MALAYSIA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via IBN -- Linkers Industries Limited (Nasdaq: LNKS) (“Linkers” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and supplier of wire and cable harnesses with operations in Malaysia, today announced it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to acquire certain equity interests in LPW Electronics Co. Ltd. (“LPW”) in Thailand. If consummated, the proposed transaction could expand Linkers’ manufacturing and production capabilities and support the Company’s operation and further expansion plans.

Founded in 2023, LPW is principally engaged in the manufacturing of wire harnesses in Thailand. It owns a three-level factory building and a dedicated warehouse of around 6,500 square meters erected on approximately 8,000 square meters of land in Pathum Thani, Thailand. LPW’s customer portfolio comprises multinational corporations with operations in Thailand mainly in the automotive and industrial sectors.

Under the MOU and subject to entering into a definitive agreement, Linkers will acquire up to 29% of the equity interests in LPW from Mr. Man Tak Lau, the controlling shareholder of Linkers, as well as certain loans due and owing by LPW. Linkers currently owns 20% of the equity interests in LPW and will own up to 49% of the equity interests in LPW if the potential acquisition is consummated.

“The potential acquisition of further equity interests in LPW could boost our manufacturing capabilities while allowing us to optimize our economy of scale,” Ernest Kan, CEO of Linkers, commented. “We believe the potential acquisition may strengthen our earnings visibility and widen our customer base to support our evolution into a multinational manufacturer and supplier of wire and cable harnesses.”

The proposed transaction remains subject to, among other things, completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, required approvals, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be completed.

About Linkers Industries Limited

Linkers Industries Limited is a manufacturer and supplier of wire/cable harnesses with manufacturing operations in Malaysia and has more than 20 years’ experience in the wire/cable harnesses industry. The Company offers customized wire harnesses for different applications and electrics designs. The customers are generally global brand name manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers in the home appliances, industrial products and automotive industries that are mainly based in the Asia Pacific Region.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the execution of a definitive agreement and the closing of the acquisition. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in diligence and negotiation of the proposed transaction; the risk that the transaction may not be consummated on favorable terms or at all; the risk that the expected benefits of the transaction may not be realized on a timely basis or at all; changes in the markets in which Linkers competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Linkers may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Linkers may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Linkers’ commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Linkers to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Linkers may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; that Linkers will need to raise additional capital to fully realize its business plans; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Linkers’ business; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Linkers’ limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Linkers’ most recent annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”) and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Linkers Industries Limited Investor Relations Contact:

Lot A99, Jalan 2A-3, A101 & A102, Jalan 2A,

Kawasan Perusahaan MIEL Sungai Lalang,

08000 Sungai Petani, Kedah Darul Aman, Malaysia

Tel : +60 4 4417802

Email: linkers.ir@linkers-hk.com

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