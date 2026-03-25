Lake Forest, CA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModFXMedia announces the launch of its integrated patient acquisition system designed to help doctors advertise their services using AI-driven marketing and automation.



Based in Lake Forest, ModFXMedia provides specialized marketing services to medical professionals seeking to grow their patient base through digital channels. The company develops systems that handle the entire patient acquisition process from initial discovery to appointment booking to address the specific needs of doctors operating in competitive local markets.



“Our system combines multi-channel advertising with automated follow-up to help medical practices manage leads without increasing their administrative workload,” said Justin Ingram, owner of ModFXMedia. “By using AI to handle text and voice communications immediately after a lead is generated, we help doctors book and confirm appointments more efficiently than traditional manual methods.”



From programmatic SEO to AI-driven appointment booking, ModFXMedia provides digital infrastructure for medical practitioners. Key advantages include:



Immediate AI Text and Voice Lead Follow-up



The system employs artificial intelligence to initiate text and voice communication with potential patients the moment they submit a digital inquiry. This software manages the speed-to-lead process by answering initial questions and qualifying the patient before the office staff intervenes.



One-to-Many Educational Seminar Marketing Programs



Medical practices use these seminar programs to present treatment information and demonstrate their practice capabilities to large groups of prospective patients at once. Doctors scale their outreach by converting multiple leads into patients during a single educational event.



Programmatic SEO for Medical Search Visibility



The agency uses programmatic SEO techniques to generate and manage a high volume of search-optimized web pages for specific medical keywords. This strategy increases the likelihood that a practice appears in search engine results when local patients search for specialized medical services.



Lead Generation via Google and Facebook Ads



Targeted advertising campaigns are managed across Google and Facebook to capture the attention of individuals seeking healthcare services in specific regions. These ads drive traffic to dedicated landing pages designed to capture contact information for the practice’s follow-up system.



TikTok Advertising and AI User-Generated Content



The team creates short-form TikTok video content using AI-assisted production to mimic authentic user-generated content. These videos are designed to engage mobile users and introduce them to medical services through a social media format.



Automated Appointment Booking and Confirmation Tools



The AI software integrates with the practice’s calendar, allowing patients to schedule their own appointments based on current availability. The system then sends automated reminders via text and email to confirm the booking and reduce the rate of missed appointments.



Custom Website Development for Medical Practices



ModFXMedia builds and maintains websites for doctors that feature integrated lead capture forms and technical SEO foundations. These websites serve as the primary platform for all digital patient acquisition efforts and data collection.



Medical practices can contact ModFXMedia to evaluate their current marketing performance and implement these automated systems by visiting the website today.



About ModFXMedia



ModFXMedia is a digital marketing firm headquartered in Lake Forest, California. The company specializes in technical marketing solutions for the healthcare industry, focusing on lead generation and patient relationship management. By combining search engine optimization with automated communication technology, the agency helps medical professionals expand their local market presence and improve operational efficiency.



More Information



To learn more about ModFXMedia and the launch of its patient acquisition system, please visit the website at https://modfxmedia.com/.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What is the new patient acquisition system launched by ModFXMedia?



A: ModFXMedia has introduced an integrated digital marketing and AI automation system designed specifically to help medical practices scale their patient acquisition efforts. The system automates the entire process from initial lead discovery via multi-channel advertising to immediate AI-driven follow-up and automated appointment booking, allowing doctors to fill their offices without increasing administrative workloads.



Q2: Who is ModFXMedia and what is their expertise?



A: ModFXMedia is a digital marketing firm headquartered in Lake Forest, California, specializing in technical marketing solutions for the healthcare industry. Led by owner Justin Ingram, the agency focuses on lead generation and patient relationship management by combining advanced search engine optimization with automated communication technology to help medical professionals expand their local market presence.



Q3: What specific digital marketing services does ModFXMedia offer for medical practices?



A: The agency provides a comprehensive suite of services including programmatic SEO for high-volume search visibility, targeted lead generation via Google and Facebook Ads, and AI-assisted TikTok video production. They also offer specialized ‘one-to-many’ educational seminar marketing programs and custom medical website development featuring integrated lead capture and technical SEO foundations.



Q4: How does ModFXMedia use AI to improve medical practice efficiency?



A: ModFXMedia utilizes artificial intelligence to manage the ‘speed-to-lead’ process by initiating immediate text and voice communications with potential patients the moment they submit an inquiry. The AI software qualifies patients, answers initial questions, and integrates with the practice’s calendar to automate appointment booking and send reminders, significantly reducing the rate of missed appointments.



Q5: How can medical practices get started with ModFXMedia?



A: Healthcare providers can visit the official ModFXMedia website at modfxmedia.com to learn more about their integrated patient acquisition systems. The agency offers consultations to evaluate a practice’s current marketing performance and provides the digital infrastructure needed to implement automated lead generation and appointment scheduling tools.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: ModFXMedia

Address: 20 Heron, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Phone: 904-673-7587

Website: https://modfxmedia.com/



https://thenewsfront.com/modfxmedia-introduces-multi-channel-digital-marketing-and-ai-automation-systems-for-medical-practice-patient-acquisition/