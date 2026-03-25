Justice for Jeane Movement Mourns Passing of Jeane Marie Swalm

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beloved mother and grandmother Jeane Marie Swalm — namesake of the “Justice 4 Jeane” movement dedicated to seeking accountability from the company that wronged her by misusing her funds and protecting other families from estate trafficking — passed away on March 21, 2026, at the age of 91.

“Jeane Marie Swalm will be remembered as a trailblazer for women’s rights, a loving mother and grandmother, and a devoted and loyal friend,” said Joe Cox, the family attorney for Mrs. Swalm’s son, David. “Sadly, Mrs. Swalm did not receive justice in this lifetime. But those who loved her remain determined to restore the money taken from her trust by Houston Trust Company, so that she can rest peacefully with the knowledge that children and grandchildren will receive the inheritance she intended for them.”

In 2020, Houston Trust Company (HTC) was hired to manage the personal trust holding Mrs. Swalm’s life savings. When she began to have concerns about how her money was being managed, she asked her son to “watch out for the trust as best you can.” He discovered that HTC had failed to provide him with proper accountings of major expenditures for years. Instead of rectifying the mistake, HTC spent Mrs. Swalm’s money on lawyers to defend itself in court against charges that it had mismanaged her trust. The litigation is still ongoing.

The “Justice 4 Jeane” movement seeks to honor Mrs. Swalm’s legacy by ensuring that other families are protected from the abuses that the Swalm family has suffered.

REF: Swalm v. Houston Trust Company, Case no. 2025-29918

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33438b4e-5f49-4081-9b0e-5415a0ff3994