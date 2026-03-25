American Rare Earths Appoints Former Newmont Executive as Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

DENVER, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Lissolo as Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, effective immediately.

​Strategic leadership appointment strengthens ARR’s development pathway

Mr. Lissolo will lead American Rare Earths’ corporate development, portfolio strategy, and capital markets initiatives as the Company advances its flagship Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Wyoming, USA. In this role, he will focus on strategic partnerships, project evaluation, and long-term value creation for shareholders.​

Former Newmont Executive with Tier-1 mining and finance background

Mr. Lissolo is a strategic finance executive with 17 years of progressive leadership experience in complex, capital-intensive, multi-jurisdictional mining operations. He joins American Rare Earths from Newmont Corporation, where he most recently served as Head, Evaluation Modeling, Global, leading enterprise-wide financial modeling and capital allocation analysis across Newmont’s global portfolio.​

During his tenure at Newmont, Mr. Lissolo held several senior roles including Director, Project Evaluation; Assistant Controller, South America; and Senior Manager, Financial Reporting and Analysis. In these positions, he developed and reviewed financial models for large-scale projects ranging from $100 million to $5 billion dollars, supported portfolio optimization, led regional finance and accounting teams, and supported Board-level decision-making on project investments, divestitures, and portfolio level trade-offs.

​Wyoming roots and alignment with Halleck Creek

A Wyoming native and graduate of the University of Wyoming (B.Sc. in Management, minor in Finance), Mr. Lissolo brings a deep appreciation of the state that hosts American Rare Earths’ Halleck Creek Project. His Tier-1 mining pedigree, combined with local roots, uniquely positions him to help advance Halleck Creek as a strategically important rare earths asset for North America.

American Rare Earths CEO Mark Wall commented, “The addition of Nick to our senior leadership team marks an important step in American Rare Earths’ evolution from exploration and evaluation toward development. His experience in large-scale project evaluation, capital allocation, and enterprise-level financial planning at one of the world’s leading gold producers will be invaluable as we continue to de-risk and grow the American Rare Earths Halleck Creek project and our broader portfolio.”​

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lissolo said, “I am excited to join American Rare Earths at such a pivotal time for both the Company and the critical minerals sector. As a Wyoming native, I see tremendous potential in the Halleck Creek Project to contribute to a secure, domestic rare earths supply chain, and I look forward to working with the team to unlock that potential for shareholders, stakeholders, and the State of Wyoming.”

The Company confirms that there are no additional material terms to Mr. Lissolo’s employment outside of ordinary executive arrangements.

This release was authorized by the Board of American Rare Earths.

Investors can follow the Company’s progress at www.americanree.com

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“WRI”), the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming—a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America’s critical mineral independence for generations. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost-efficient open-pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining-friendly state.

With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports—predominantly from China—while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As exploration progresses, the project’s untapped potential on both State and Federal lands further reinforces its significance as a cornerstone of U.S. supply chain security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements.

For more information:

Media Contact:

Susan Assadi

sassadi@americanree.com

347 977 7125

Investor Relations US Contact:

Beverly Jedynak

Beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com

312 943 1123