New Energy New York Announces Ten Companies to Join ChargeUp Battery Accelerator Program for 2026

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binghamton University, the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, and New Energy New York (NENY) have announced the ten companies that were selected to participate in the biggest cohort yet of ChargeUp Accelerator — the nation’s premier accelerator program solely focused on supporting battery and energy storage startups.

ChargeUp Accelerator is currently in the third year of its program, having grown in numbers each consecutive year. Companies who have graduated the program have gone on to establish collaborations with fellow cohort members while landing opportunities to scale, such as Ateios Systems’ novel PFA-free battery electrode, which has been used to build some of the world’s first drones to be powered without forever chemicals.

Other startups have also gone on to join the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator to establish lab presence in New York, including the first cohort’s Every Electric (formerly known as Standard Potential), which has been distributing effective and simple energy storage throughout New York City in partnership with Con Edison; as well as the second cohort’s Amel Energy, which aims to develop bio-derived solvents to manufacture batteries without toxic NMP or binders. Some have since relocated to New York state in order to pursue more opportunities in the region, such as the first cohort’s Fermi Energy, which specializes in high-performance, drop-in cathode materials.

“ChargeUp’s third cohort reflects the scale of innovation needed to power the future of clean energy,” said Bandhana Katoch, associate vice president of innovation and economic development at Binghamton University. “Through this accelerator, we are advancing companies at pivotal moments—accelerating their path to manufacturing scale and investment. These ten companies span the battery and energy storage supply chain, and together, they represent the next wave of industry leaders who will help position New York state at the forefront of the global energy transition.”

ChargeUp Accelerator’s 2026 Cohort includes:

BUCKSTOP — An urban mining platform using proprietary datasets and machine learning models to transform how companies approach their assets and financial decisions.

— An urban mining platform using proprietary datasets and machine learning models to transform how companies approach their assets and financial decisions. EELI Technology, Inc. — Electrochemical technology that could transform mining by tapping into the billions of tons of lithium trapped in sources once considered impossible to mine, with a process that reduces carbon emissions, water use, time and cost.

— Electrochemical technology that could transform mining by tapping into the billions of tons of lithium trapped in sources once considered impossible to mine, with a process that reduces carbon emissions, water use, time and cost. MicroEra Power — First-generation thermal battery product architecture that will enable greater control over heating and cooling at lower costs and carbon footprints.

— First-generation thermal battery product architecture that will enable greater control over heating and cooling at lower costs and carbon footprints. Molhill, Inc. — Specialty biochemicals that improve mineral separation and processing while reducing ecological footprints, with applications in synthesized or regenerative active cathode materials

— Specialty biochemicals that improve mineral separation and processing while reducing ecological footprints, with applications in synthesized or regenerative active cathode materials NDB, Inc. — A novel nuclear diamond battery that converts recycled nuclear waste into clean energy with a lifetime of decades, allowing medical, defense and aerospace industries, as well as Internet of Things applications, to eliminate battery replacement.

— A novel nuclear diamond battery that converts recycled nuclear waste into clean energy with a lifetime of decades, allowing medical, defense and aerospace industries, as well as Internet of Things applications, to eliminate battery replacement. Power 3D — 3D-printed battery technology with ultra-thick electrodes that maximize the amount of potential energy storing material in a battery, enabling higher energy density with applications in wearables, the Internet of Things and medical devices.

— 3D-printed battery technology with ultra-thick electrodes that maximize the amount of potential energy storing material in a battery, enabling higher energy density with applications in wearables, the Internet of Things and medical devices. Power Up Connect — Mobile, self-rechargeable trailer-mounted battery energy storage systems that can be integrated with existing infrastructures, with a variety of potential use-cases — including construction sites, microgrids and emergency shelters.

— Mobile, self-rechargeable trailer-mounted battery energy storage systems that can be integrated with existing infrastructures, with a variety of potential use-cases — including construction sites, microgrids and emergency shelters. QOR Technologies, Inc. — An artificial intelligence platform that can correct issues on the factory floor, from the beginning of the manufacturing process to the end, reducing human error while taking measures to prevent future anomalies.

— An artificial intelligence platform that can correct issues on the factory floor, from the beginning of the manufacturing process to the end, reducing human error while taking measures to prevent future anomalies. Ranial Systems, Inc. — A unique computing platform that integrates artificial intelligence to offer predictive and real-time operation monitoring across multiple energy storage applications, improving the safety and resiliency of microgrids and renewable energy infrastructure.

— A unique computing platform that integrates artificial intelligence to offer predictive and real-time operation monitoring across multiple energy storage applications, improving the safety and resiliency of microgrids and renewable energy infrastructure. WattUP Energy — A high-performance battery offering two times the energy density and three times the power density of conventional lithium-ion batteries, using earth-abundant materials to transform transportation in the land, sea and sky.

This year, ChargeUp’s third cohort also includes an honorary participant company, Artemis Technologies, whose advanced zero-emission hydrofoil propulsion platform leverages high-power electric drivetrains and hydrodynamic lift to elevate vessels above the water’s surface significantly reducing drag, improving energy efficiency, and redefining performance benchmarks for commercial maritime transport.

With a unique hybrid timeframe that takes up seven months, ChargeUp is based on curriculum from two of NextCorps’ established accelerators: Luminate, the world’s largest accelerator for startups developing technologies enabled by optics, photonics and imaging, and the Manufacturing Accelerator, which helps early-stage companies reduce the risk, waste and cost associated with scaling hardware into mass production.

Run through Binghamton University’s Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, ChargeUp utilizes similar methods to leverage university, community and industrial knowledge, in order to fully immerse cohort companies in New York state’s growing energy storage ecosystem — a cluster which has been further enabled by NENY, a federally designated battery innovation Tech Hub according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. This cluster has been further expanded through the U.S. National Science Foundation Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, which has continued funding multiple ChargeUp companies such as Ateios Systems, Cellec Technologies and Amel Energy, through its SuperBoost grant, accelerating battery technology translation.

Company leaders will receive mentorship from industry veterans as well as more than 200 hours of curriculum between April and October covering all aspects of business success — from navigating markets and supply chains to landing first customers. Beyond the access to world-class facilities, pitching practice and opportunities to connect with investors and manufacturers that have been built into the program, founders will also receive $25,000 in additional funding, alongside up to $100,000 for technical development.

ChargeUp Accelerator’s pilot program took place in 2024 with four companies. The initiative began as part of a $4.5 million National Science Foundation grant awarded to NextCorps and Binghamton University, in order to test an accelerator model that would better support early-stage, deep-tech businesses.

For more information on the program, visit https://neny.org/programs/chargeup-accelerator/ .