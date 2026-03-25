Frontieras North America Appoints Three Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America ("Frontieras" or the "Company"), an energy and environmental technology Company commercializing its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, today announced the appointment of John Venners, Jean Abiassi, and Stephen R. Boatwright to its Board of Directors. The three appointments bring deep expertise in energy policy, large-scale infrastructure construction, and corporate finance to Frontieras as the Company advances commercialization of its first FASForm™ facility in Mason County, West Virginia.

"These appointments represent a significant milestone for Frontieras," said Matthew McKean, CEO and co-founder of Frontieras North America. "John, Jean, and Steve each bring a distinct and complementary set of capabilities that strengthens our ability to execute. From navigating energy policy and capital markets to delivering complex infrastructure at scale, their collective experience will be invaluable as we move from engineering milestones to full commercial operations. We are honored to have them join our board."

John Venners – Board Director

John Venners brings over 40 years of experience building and leading private and public companies in the global energy sector. His career includes serving as Director of Congressional and Public Affairs at the White House Office of Emergency Preparedness during the national energy crisis, where he developed deep expertise at the intersection of energy policy and markets.

Venners co-founded KFx, Inc., a company focused on advanced coal beneficiation technologies and established a partnership with Sumitomo Corporation to introduce vanadium fuel cell technology to the North American market. His work spans international oil trade, nano solar, hydrogen fuel cells, and water and air purification technologies. He is a principal partner of the award-winning Italian builder AICON YACHTS and currently serves as President of Cynity USA Inc., a Tokyo-based family office. Venners has been widely quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

"I am honored to be appointed to the Frontieras Board," said Venners. "Having followed the hard, dedicated work of Matt and Joe over the past dozen years, I am thrilled to see the tremendous progress they have made to commercialize this amazing technology. Frontieras is destined for great success and I'm excited to be part of the journey."

Jean Abiassi – Board Director

Jean Abiassi is a professional engineer with a BS and MS in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University and a career spanning some of the most complex infrastructure projects in the United States. He began his career in the Marine Division of Brown and Root in Houston, contributing to landmark offshore structures including the Exxon Lena Guyed Tower.

Over a 17-year career with Kiewit, Abiassi served as field engineer, Design Engineer, Chief Engineer, Lead Estimator, and Project Manager on major projects including the Shell Bullwinkle platform — the largest fixed-leg offshore platform in the world, two hydroelectric power plants on New York's Mohawk River and multiple sections of Boston's Central Artery. He later managed the acquisition of the first segment of the East Side Access project in New York City.

In 2002, he joined Zachry Construction Corporation, rising to President and Chief Operating Officer by 2010. During his tenure, he led execution of some of the company's most significant projects, including the High Five interchange in Dallas ($285M), the SH 130 sections 5 & 6 ($1.1B), the DFW Connector ($1.5B), Grand Parkway sections F1, F2 & G ($1.1B) and was a joint venture partner on the first section of California High Speed Rail ($3.5B) between Madera and Fresno. After retiring from Zachry in 2019, Abiassi served as President and CEO of the Building and Specialty Divisions of Tutor Perini Corporation before returning to consulting and board advisory work.

Abiassi said, "I have known the Frontieras leadership for a few months now, and I believe once the technology they are promoting is proven to work on a large scale, the potential of the technology could help humanity all over the world, as I believe energy is directly proportional to progress.”

Stephen R. Boatwright – Board Director

Stephen R. Boatwright is a Shareholder at Gallagher & Kennedy and one of Arizona’s most recognized transactional attorneys, ranked among the best in his field. Over more than three decades, he has negotiated and documented several billion dollars in financing, mergers, and acquisitions, and has advised more than 20 companies through public offerings on the NYSE American, NASDAQ, and OTCBB.

Boatwright’s M&A experience includes advising RideNow Powersports in its merger with public company RumbleOn, representing Smith & Wesson on its initial public offering around its 150th anniversary, and leading the hostile takeover of NJOY, the first FDA-approved electronic cigarette maker, which was later acquired for $2.75 billion.

He has closed well over $1 billion in M&A transactions in the last several years alone, and in July 2024, Boatwright joined Gallagher & Kennedy’s Board of Directors. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America®, Arizona Business Magazine’s Top 100 Lawyers, and Phoenix Magazine as a Top Lawyer in Securities Law.

About joining Frontieras, Boatwright said, “I am thrilled to be part of a Company where I have known the founders, Matt and Joe, since inception. Their tenacity through prior administrations, when ‘coal’ was a four-letter word, is finally showing the naysayers there is a way to use coal to support increasing energy demands.”

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About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is an energy and environmental technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process that transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into clean-burning fuels, hydrogen, industrial carbon, and agricultural products. The company is focused on delivering abundant, affordable, and available energy through profitable, market-driven innovation.

For more information, visit: www.frontieras.com

Contact: communication@frontieras.com

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