Daniel Craig launches new range for DENZA ahead of global expansion

PARIS, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD is proud to announce that British actor Daniel Craig is launching a new campaign for DENZA, its premium technology-oriented automotive brand, to coincide with its global expansion in 2026.

The world's first premium brand devoted solely to new-energy vehicles for sustainable mobility, DENZA is ready to find new customers drawn by a unique blend of cutting-edge innovations and European-influenced design elegance. As the perfect partner for this process, Daniel Craig will lend his image to several key vehicles being launched this year, including in marketing materials and television commercials.

The partnership with one of the world's most recognisable actors represents significant worldwide recognition for DENZA, which is building up to its first European model launch, for its flagship Z9GT shooting brake, to be held on 8 April at the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li commented: “Daniel Craig represents a powerful combination of strength, sophistication and authenticity. Those qualities resonate deeply with what DENZA stands for. As we bring the brand to the world — across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa — we are proud to welcome an actor whose presence and character reflect the spirit of DENZA. Together, we want to show how technology, design and emotion can come together to create a new vision of premium mobility.”

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b9d4096-36c6-4e4d-9f1e-ca7c94f69363