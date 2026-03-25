YSX TECH. CO., LTD Announces U.S. Trademark Registration for “YSX/YISHENGXIN,” Supporting its Global Brand Expansion Initiatives

GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (NASDAQ: “YSXT”) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced that its core trademark “YSX/YISHENGXIN” has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under Registration No. 8,116,861.

The trademark is registered under Class 42, covering key technology service areas, including website design consulting, webpage design, and software development. The registration is expected to support the Company’s ongoing global expansion initiatives.

The Company believes the U.S. trademark registration marks an important step in its broader brand globalization efforts and is expected to:

Strengthen international brand recognition and enhance compliance in global markets;

Further establish the Company’s intellectual property protection framework, supporting its business expansion efforts in North America and other overseas markets; and

Clarify trademark ownership in technology service areas, such as website design and software development, reflecting the Company’s strategic focus on digital services.





Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of the Company, commented, “The registration of the ‘YSX/YISHENGXIN’ trademark in the United States represents an important milestone for the Company. As we continue to expand internationally, we remain focused on technology innovation and strengthening our brand presence in global markets. Leveraging this trademark registration, we look forward to further developing overseas business opportunities and providing high-quality digital solutions to clients worldwide.”

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

YSX Tech. Co., Ltd

marketing@ysxnet.com

+86 (20) 2984 2002

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