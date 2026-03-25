TruStage® Enhances Lending Insurance Offerings with New Payment Guard Advantage

MADISON, Wis., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage®, a leading insurance and financial services provider, today announced the addition of its latest payment protection product, Payment Guard Advantage, an opt-in, customer-owned payment protection product designed to help borrowers safeguard their financial stability through unexpected life events. This innovative, scalable solution is designed to empower digital lenders by reducing client risk and enhancing lending strategies within their existing ecosystems.

Payment Guard Advantage builds on the success of the award-winning TruStage Payment Guard Insurance product, which is owned by the lender and protects borrowers’ payments in the event of job loss or disability. Payment Guard Advantage takes coverage a step further and is independent of the loan. It is chosen, owned and paid for by the customer, so coverage moves with them instead of ending when a loan does. The product delivers a seamless digital experience. Whether integrated directly into the online loan process or offered post-loan, borrowers receive customized coverage and real-time pricing with approval within seconds. Plus, it’s backed by expert support from TruStage, which brings more than 90 years of financial security.

"According to a 2025 TruStage Consumer Preference Study, 91% of borrowers worry that an unexpected event could impact their ability to make loan payments,” said Corrin Maier, Vice President, Lending Payment Protection at TruStage. “Through this period of heightened economic uncertainty when delinquencies are on the rise, greater protection options are essential for both lenders’ and borrowers’ peace of mind. With Payment Guard Advantage, consumers may stay current on loan payments despite income disruptions.”

Payment Guard Advantage is designed to bolt onto existing lending ecosystems, offering easily deployed solutions that fit the needs of digital lenders. Lenders can choose from three different integration paths to best align with their technology and operational requirements, simple setup, plug-and-play widget or full API integration.

For more information on why more than 12 million consumers have a paid relationship with TruStage for payment protection, visit the TruStage website here.

About TruStage

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

TruStage® Payment Guard Advantage Insurance is underwritten by CUMIS Insurance Society, Inc. Product and features may vary and not be available in all states. Certain eligibility requirements, conditions, and exclusions may apply. Benefits are not payable during the waiting period. During the first 6 months of coverage, disability benefits are not payable on losses resulting from a pre-existing condition. A job loss is not covered if it occurs when you are employed as a contract worker or at a job referred to you through a union hiring hall or you are self-employed. The insurance offered is not a deposit, and is not federally insured, sold or guaranteed by any financial institution. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

CONTACT

Kara O’Keeffe

608.250.9699

Kara.Okeeffe@trustage.com