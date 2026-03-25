SEM Shareholder Buyout Investigation Launched by Kaskela Law: Does $16.50 Per Share Buyout Proposal Shortchange Select Medical Shareholders?

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is continuing to investigate the fairness of the $16.50 per share Select Medical Holdings Corp. (“Select Medical”) (NYSE: SEM) shareholder buyout proposal to determine whether investors are set to receive a high enough price for their shares.

Request additional information here: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/select-medical/

THE TRANSACTION:

On March 2, 2026, Select Medical announced that it had agreed to be acquired by an investment consortium at a price of $16.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

THE INVESTIGATION:

The investigation so far has discovered that the transaction as structured appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and proposed per share price unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, at least one analyst was maintaining a price target for Select Medical’s shares of $19.00 per share .

TAKE ACTION:

Select Medical shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/select-medical/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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