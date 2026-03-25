SecureTech Reports Record Revenue and First Annual Profit for FY2025

Transformational Achievements Position SecureTech for

Accelerated Growth in FY2026

ROSEVILLE, MN, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH), a diversified technology holding company advancing artificial intelligence initiatives, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, and blockchain-based digital infrastructure and assets, today reported its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

FY2025 Financial Highlights (All Amounts in USD):

Record Revenue: Consolidated FY2025 revenue was $7.7 million, up from nominal prior-year levels following the acquisition of AI UltraProd.

Consolidated FY2025 revenue was $7.7 million, up from nominal prior-year levels following the acquisition of AI UltraProd. Company Records First-Ever Annual Net Profit: $203,298 consolidated net income, $112,777 net income attributable to SecureTech shareholders.

$203,298 consolidated net income, $112,777 net income attributable to SecureTech shareholders. Record Gross Profit: Gross profit of $1,902,259 achieved with a gross margin of 24.6%

Gross profit of $1,902,259 achieved with a gross margin of 24.6% Generated First Operating Income: Operating income of $235,749, representing a swing from an operating loss of ($403,586) in FY2024

Operating income of $235,749, representing a swing from an operating loss of ($403,586) in FY2024 Strengthened Balance Sheet: Total stockholders' equity improved to $10.6 million from a FY2024 deficit of ($440,042).

Total stockholders' equity improved to $10.6 million from a FY2024 deficit of ($440,042). Substantial Share Reduction: Reduced outstanding share count by approximately 78%, or 61 million shares.

FISCAL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Financial Metric FY2025 FY2024 Total Revenue $7,720,757 $14,235 Gross Profit $1,902,259 $10,814 Gross Margin 24.6% 76.0% Operating Income (Loss) $235,749 ($403,586) Net Income (Loss) $203,298 ($409,440) Net Income Attributable to SCTH Shareholders $112,777 ($409,440) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $10,599,938 ($440,042)



J. Scott Sitra, SecureTech’s President and CEO, commented, “FY2025 marked an inflection point for SecureTech. We achieved our first annual revenue of more than $7.7 million, recorded our first net profit, and substantially strengthened our balance sheet — all within a single fiscal year. With AI UltraProd integrated and scaling, we enter FY2026 focused on NASDAQ uplisting, organic growth, and disciplined M&A to build long-term shareholder value.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH) is a diversified technology holding company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructures. Its portfolio includes AI UltraProd, a leader in AI-driven 3D industrial manufacturing; Piranha Blockchain, a developer of cutting-edge Web3 security, blockchain architecture, digital asset reserves, and cybersecurity systems; and Top Kontrol, a patented vehicle anti-theft and anti-carjacking technology. Together, these businesses reflect SecureTech’s mission to deliver practical, transformative technologies that enhance safety, automation, and digital resilience across multiple industries.

For further information, visit our websites:

securetechinnovations.com | aiultraprod.com | piranhablockchain.com | topkontrol.com

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements refer to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made. However, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. SecureTech identifies forward-looking statements with words like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market conditions and other circumstances. More detailed information about SecureTech and the risks that may affect these forward-looking statements can be found in SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risks contained in the section of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K entitled “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. SecureTech has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

SecureTech Innovations, Inc.

Email: ir@securetechinnovations.com

Phone: (651) 317-8990

Website: www.securetechinnovations.com