HeartSciences’ MyoVista Insights™ Receives Epic Toolbox Designation for ECG Management System Category

Southlake, TX , March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company focused on advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or “EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced that its MyoVista Insights™ platform has received Epic Toolbox designation for the ECG Management System category.

MyoVista Insights is a cloud-native ECG management and analysis platform designed to enhance workflow efficiency and support clinical decision-making. The platform supports integration with hospital information systems and electronic health records (“EHRs”), including Epic, through HL7v2 order and results workflows, single sign-on (“SSO”), and SMART on FHIR. These capabilities enable clinicians to access MyoVista Insights™ within their existing clinical workflows.

MyoVista Insights is in Epic Toolbox and meets Epic’s recommended practices for integrations in the ECG Management System category. You can find MyoVista Insights in Toolbox on Epic Showroom at: https://showroom.epic.com/Listing?id=3509



Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, said, “Receiving Epic Toolbox designation is an important milestone in our interoperability strategy. We are focused on enabling seamless integration of MyoVista Insights™ into clinical workflows and expanding access to our platform across healthcare systems.”

For more information about MyoVista Insights™, please visit www.heartsciences.com or follow the Company on X (@HeartSciences). Healthcare providers interested in opportunities may contact info@heartsciences.com.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Company’s MyoVista Insights platform is a device-agnostic, next-generation ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting on-device AI-enabled solutions

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on December 15, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us



Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

Email: info@heartsciences.com

