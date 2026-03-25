APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Announces Weekly Investor Update Calls to Enhance Transparency and Shareholder Engagement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ALDS) ("APPlife" or "the Company"), a business incubator and technology company focused on developing advanced digital solutions and commerce infrastructure, today announced that it will begin hosting weekly investor update calls to provide ongoing transparency, company updates, and direct engagement with shareholders.

The live calls will be held every Thursday at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time, unless otherwise announced, and will be accessible to the public via multiple streaming platforms, including Twitter (X), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

The sessions will be hosted by Christopher Davenport, spokesperson for the Company, and will include regular updates on the Company’s operations, strategic direction, and ongoing initiatives.

In addition to prepared updates, the format is designed to encourage real-time interaction, allowing participants to submit questions and, in certain cases, join the live stream to engage directly with management.

“We believe consistent communication and transparency are essential as we continue to execute our strategy and build long-term value,” said Michael Hill, Chief Executive Officer of AppLife Digital Solutions. “These weekly updates are intended to provide our shareholders and the broader public with consistent insight into the Company’s progress while offering an open forum for engagement and discussion.”

Weekly Investor Call Details

Frequency: Weekly (Thursdays)

Time: 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Format: Live-streamed investor update with Q&A

Streaming Platforms Include: Twitter (X), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook

The Company intends for these sessions to serve as an ongoing channel for broad, public dissemination of information, ensuring that updates are accessible to all investors simultaneously.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and technology company focused on developing digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence-driven solutions designed to modernize online commerce platforms. Through its innovations, including the Sugar Auto Parts marketplace, the Company is building technologies intended to simplify product cataloging, improve marketplace efficiency, and enhance the automotive parts buying experience.

Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts is the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace. For more information, visit www.applifedig.com .

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (805) 500-3205

Email: ir@applifedig.com

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Jeff Ramson, CEO

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.