Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Appoints Water Technology Innovator Grant Page as Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) (“Go Green” or the “Company”), a clean technology company developing advanced systems for sustainable water treatment, energy efficiency, and infrastructure optimization, today announced the appointment of Grant Page as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2026.

Mr. Page is a seasoned entrepreneur, engineer, and investor with a track record across company-building, private capital deployment, and strategic growth. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, he pioneered early electrochemistry research that helped form the foundation of next-generation water treatment solutions. While serving as a U.S. Naval officer, he founded Magna Imperio Systems and scaled it into a venture-backed industry leader in desalination and treatment, achieving a reported valuation of $210 million through multiple financing rounds and commercial deployments.

Today, Mr. Page serves as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Pelican Hill Partners LLC, a global investment firm focused on infrastructure, AI, renewable energy, and deep technology. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Page Systems Corporation Holding Ltd., where he has overseen private equity and venture transactions ranging from $25 million to over $1 billion across water, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

“Grant brings a rare combination of technical understanding, entrepreneurial execution, and capital formation experience,” said Corrine Couch, Chief Operating Officer of Go Green. “He has built and scaled a company around complex water technology, operated in high-performance environments, and worked directly across investment and strategic growth initiatives. As we move further into commercialization and execution of our clean technology platform, his perspective and leadership will help propel the Company forward.”

As Chairman, Mr. Page will collaborate closely with GOGR’s Board and executive team to drive the Company’s commercial deployment, expand strategic partnerships, strengthen capital access, and position the business for sustained growth in the global clean technology sector.

“I am excited to join Go Green at an important stage in the Company’s development,” said Grant Page, Chairman of the Board. “The Company’s Sonical™ platform presents a compelling opportunity across water and energy infrastructure systems, and the priority now is disciplined commercialization and scaled deployment.

Go Green is at a pivotal stage where execution, capital alignment, and strategic partnerships will define its trajectory. Drawing on my experience building and scaling technology-driven businesses, raising capital, and partnering with institutional investors and operators, I see a clear opportunity to accelerate progress through the right capital sources and strategic relationships. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to drive execution and position the Company for long-term value creation.”

Mr. Page’s appointment marks a transformative milestone for Go Green, bringing world-class technical insight, entrepreneurial drive, and sophisticated investment acumen to accelerate the Company’s expansion, market deployment, and shareholder value creation in the global clean technology sector.

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) is a clean technology company focused on developing and commercializing sustainable solutions for water treatment, energy efficiency, and infrastructure optimization. The Company's proprietary Sonical™ platform is engineered to improve performance, reduce maintenance, and enhance efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial systems.

To learn more, visit: www.gogreen-tech.org

Investor Contact

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Phone: (866) 847-3366

Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include economic and business conditions, geopolitical events, competitive factors, changes in technology, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

SOURCE: Go Green Global Technologies Corp.