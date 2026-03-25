Founder Group Limited Announces Additional US$8.6 Million Contract Under Malaysia’s Large Scale Solar Programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) (“Founder Group” or the “Company”), a leading engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) solutions provider for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Malaysia, today announced that, in collaboration with a prominent solar investment company, it has secured an EPC contract valued at RM34 million (approximately US$8.6 million) under Malaysia’s Large Scale Solar 5 (“LSS5”) programme.

As per the newly signed contract, Founder Group will undertake the design, construction, testing and commissioning of the 9.5 MW solar facility the Company agreed to build under LSS5 earlier this month. That facility is scheduled to achieve commercial operation not later than May 1, 2027.

To date, Founder Group has secured total contract value of about RM70 million (approximately US$17.7 million) under LSS5.

Also known as Peralihan Tenaga SuRiA (PETRA), LSS5 is part of the Malaysian government’s ongoing efforts to achieve a target of 70 percent renewable‑energy (RE) installed capacity and carbon neutrality by 2050. This ambitious RE installed capacity is considered a significant step for the adoption of solar energy in the country, reinforcing the nation’s long‑term commitment to clean energy transition.

According to MBSB Investment Bank Bhd (MBSB Research), Malaysia may soon launch LSS6, potentially adding another 2GW of solar capacity alongside requirements for battery energy storage systems (BESS). This launch, said MBSB, could support a multi-year growth trajectory for solar players, with solar projected to account for more than half of Malaysia’s power capacity mix by 2050.

“This new LSS5 contract, coming shortly after our recently announced LSS5 award, demonstrates the accelerating trust in our technical capability and reinforces the momentum we are building across Malaysia’s utility‑scale solar market,” said Founder Group Chief Executive Officer Lee Seng Chi.

“The Company aims to leverage this milestone to secure additional contracts under LSS6, Corporate Renewable Energy Sourcing Schemes (CRESS) to create electricity from renewable sources, and from various regional solar opportunities, thereby laying the foundation for sustained recurring revenue generation.”

About Founder Group Limited

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The company’s primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The company’s mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon neutrality.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://www.founderenergy.com.my/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

Founder Group Limited

info@founderenergy.com.my

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com