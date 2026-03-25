Amaze Announces Amaze Commerce, a New Operating System for the Creator Economy, and Unveils A Preview

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced Amaze Commerce, a new operating system designed to transform how creators turn content into revenue.

At the same time, the Company unveiled the first sneak peek of the platform: Moments AI, an AI-powered capability that analyzes a creator’s social profile and turns their most engaging content into products that their fans want to buy.

For years, creator commerce has relied on guesswork. Creators are expected to come up with designs for their products, launch them, and hope they resonate.

Meanwhile, creators are generating powerful signals every day through their content. Moments where engagement spikes, phrases spread, and audiences clearly show what they care about.

Until now, those moments have gone largely untapped.

Amaze Commerce is built to change that.

Moments AI is the first step toward this vision. The capability analyzes a creator’s content and audience engagement to identify high-impact moments, including phrases, reactions, and themes that resonate most with their audience. These signals can then be translated into product ideas and designs, enabling creators to launch based on what is already working.

“Creators generate signals every day through their content,” said Gwan Yip, Chief Product Officer at Amaze. “The problem is there’s never been a system built to capture those moments and act on them in real time. That’s what we’re building. This is the first unlock.”

Unlike traditional creator commerce approaches that start with product ideas, Amaze Commerce starts with a creator’s audience behavior, helping creators identify what their audience is already responding to and act on it faster.

This first release marks the beginning of a broader system designed to function as an intelligence layer across the creator economy, connecting content, signals, product creation, and distribution into a unified experience.

Through Amaze Commerce, creators will be able to:

Identify high-impact moments within their content

Turn engagement into product opportunities

Launch faster, with less guesswork

Increase the likelihood of successful product releases

“This is just the beginning,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. “We’re building toward a system that operates at the speed of culture, where creators can move from signal to revenue in real time, and which provides creators with additional ways to monetize.”

Amaze will continue rolling out additional capabilities as Amaze Commerce evolves, expanding how creators can turn their content into scalable revenue streams.

The company is opening access through both a waitlist and a limited beta program.

Creators can join the waitlist to be notified as soon as Amaze Commerce goes live. They can also apply to the beta program for early access to test the new operating system and get the opportunity to help shape what’s coming next.

Join the waitlist and apply for beta here: https://www.amaze.co/amazecommercewaitlist

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.