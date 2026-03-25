AmpliTech Group to File Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for global communications infrastructure, today announced that it expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about March 26, 2026.

“Fiscal 2025 was a transformative year for AmpliTech,” said Fawad Maqbool, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We made meaningful progress scaling our 5G infrastructure business and deepening relationships with telecommunications customers globally. We look forward to sharing the full details of our results and strategic position in tomorrow’s filing.”

The filing will include the Company’s audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis of the Company’s financial conditions and results of operations, and other disclosures required under applicable securities laws. Upon filing, the 10-K will be available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s site at https://www.amplitechgroup.com/sec-filings .

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Divisions work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information please visit www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that company’s certifications, new product developments and projections are based on continuation of receipt of orders against signed LOI’s and positive market conditions. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:



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Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com