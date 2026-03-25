VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Noblemen, a Hampton Roads nonprofit led by chairman Jake Maines, a Virginia Beach real estate professional, has announced a significant partnership with Virginia Beach Grow Smart to provide books to 5,706 children for Read Across America Day. Maines, who also operates Jake Maines Virginia Beach Realtor, a Virginia Beach-based real estate business, has made community investment a cornerstone of both organizations.



For the last 30 years, The Noblemen have supported underprivileged and special needs children through initiatives such as toys during the holiday season and adaptive bikes for those who can’t ride a standard bike. In their latest endeavor with Virginia Beach Grow Smart, the nonprofit will support 312 classrooms across 90 early education facilities throughout the community by distributing thousands of books in this city-wide literacy initiative. The program is designed to increase school readiness, strengthen foundational reading skills, and ensure vital educational resources reach children across the region.



“Supporting local schools and literacy programs is essential for the long-term stability of our neighborhoods,” said Jake Maines. “Providing books to 5,706 children ensures students have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.” A representative from Virginia Beach Grow Smart added that expanding access to books helps improve early literacy outcomes across the region.



From assisting buyers searching for homes for sale in Virginia Beach to strengthening communities throughout the city, Maines’s work reflects a long-term commitment to growth in the area. This community-focused approach is also reflected in his ongoing involvement with local initiatives that support long-term neighborhood stability. That same focus guides his real estate practice. Jake Maines, a Virginia Beach real estate expert, provides community-focused real estate services.



Additional ways Maines supports the community include:



Local Neighborhood Market Data



Jake Maines offers detailed insights into the local housing market throughout the city, providing buyers with listings, pricing trends, and inventory conditions. These reports help families understand how school performance, housing demand, and broader market dynamics influence property values throughout the region.



Education-Focused Housing Solutions



The real estate service allows families to search for homes in the area that are situated within preferred school districts. This approach ensures that families can secure housing that supports their children’s educational requirements while meeting residential preferences.



Community Stability and Growth



Active participation in literacy programs like Read Across America Day helps maintain the long-term stability and appeal of neighborhoods across the entire city. High literacy rates and strong community support systems are linked to sustained property demand and neighborhood quality.



The initiative contributes to stronger community foundations, long-term neighborhood stability, and sustainable growth throughout the area.



Professional Buyer Consultation



Jake Maines, a trusted real estate professional in Virginia Beach, provides structured guidance for first-time and experienced buyers throughout the entire transaction process. This role includes analyzing market inventory, coordinating inspections, and managing the documentation required for a home purchase.



Targeted Property Search



Clients can utilize specific search parameters to find available properties in high-demand areas like Great Neck, the Oceanfront, Sandbridge, and Town Center. The search tools provide real-time updates on new listings, ensuring buyers have immediate access to the latest data on the local housing market.



Prospective home buyers and sellers can access current market listings and community resources through the official website. The platform provides tools for searching available properties and scheduling consultations.





About Jake Maines – Virginia Beach Realtor



Jake Maines is a local real estate expert based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The company assists clients with buying and selling residential properties across the coastal region. By combining market analysis with community involvement, the firm helps individuals find housing that meets their specific lifestyle and financial needs.



More Information



To learn more about Jake Maines and the partnership with Virginia Beach Grow Smart, please visit the website at https://jakemainesrealtor.com/.





FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What is the partnership between Jake Maines and Virginia Beach Grow Smart about?



A: Jake Maines and The Noblemen have partnered with Virginia Beach Grow Smart to donate books to 5,706 children in honor of Read Across America Day. This community initiative distributes reading materials to 312 classrooms across 90 facilities to improve school readiness and support early literacy in every neighborhood throughout the city.



Q2: Who is Jake Maines?



A: Jake Maines is a licensed real estate professional serving Virginia Beach and the surrounding coastal region. He assists clients with buying and selling residential properties while maintaining a community-centric approach. Known for combining detailed market analysis, including areas such as Kempsville and Chic’s Beach, with active support for local schools and literacy programs, he connects real estate guidance with long-term neighborhood stability.



Q3: What services does Jake Maines offer?



A: The firm provides structured buyer consultations, targeted property searches, and detailed market data for high-demand areas, including Bayside and Salem. A key specialty is education-focused housing solutions that prioritize finding homes in preferred school districts to support a family’s educational and residential preferences.



Q4: How does Jake Maines support the Virginia Beach community and property values?



A: Jake Maines supports community stability by investing in early childhood education resources that prepare students for academic success. By fostering high literacy rates through programs like Read Across America Day, the firm helps maintain the long-term appeal and property demand in Virginia Beach neighborhoods.



Q5: How can I find homes for sale in Virginia Beach and get started with Jake Maines?



A: Prospective buyers can access current market listings, neighborhood reports, and explore available homes for sale in Virginia Beach at https://jakemainesrealtor.com/. The platform offers real-time search and buying tools, along with detailed property information and scheduling options for consultations.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Jake Maines – Virginia Beach Realtor

Address: 1407 Northface Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Phone: 1-757-453-3730

Website: jakemainesrealtor.com



https://thenewsfront.com/jake-maines-chairman-of-nonprofit-the-noblemen-announces-partnership-with-grow-smart-to-donate-books-to-5706-children/