Tyler Prize Laureate Birutė Galdikas, Pioneer of Orangutan Conservation, Dies at 79

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement today marks the passing of Birutė Galdikas, an internationally renowned anthropologist, primatologist, and conservationist, who died on March 24, 2026, at the age of 79.

A 1997 Tyler Prize Laureate, Galdikas was recognized for her groundbreaking field research on orangutans and her lifelong contributions to environmental science and conservation. Over more than five decades, she transformed scientific understanding of one of the world’s least-studied great apes, establishing one of the longest continuous field studies of any wild mammal.

Beginning her work in Borneo in 1971, Galdikas conducted pioneering research on orangutan behavior, ecology, and social systems, documenting feeding patterns, reproductive cycles, habitat use, and social interactions. Her work reshaped scientific knowledge and brought global attention to the urgent threats facing tropical forests and the species that depend on them.

Beyond research, Galdikas was a tireless advocate for conservation. She founded Orangutan Foundation International in 1986, supporting the protection, rehabilitation, and reintroduction of orangutans while campaigning against deforestation and illegal wildlife trade.

Galdikas was part of a pioneering generation of field scientists who redefined how humanity understands its closest relatives. Alongside Jane Goodall and Dian Fossey, known as the “Trimates,” her work elevated great ape conservation and highlighted the connections between biodiversity, ecosystems, and human responsibility.

“The Tyler Prize honors individuals whose work expands our understanding of the natural world and drives meaningful action to protect it,” said Dr. Rashid Sumaila, Tyler Prize Laureate and Chair of the prize. “Dr. Galdikas exemplified this mission. Her dedication to orangutans and their rainforest habitats leaves an enduring legacy for science and conservation.”

Galdikas’s contributions were recognized worldwide through numerous honors and through the generations of scientists and conservationists she inspired. Her work remains foundational to efforts to protect critically endangered orangutan populations and their habitats.

The Tyler Prize community extends its deepest condolences to her family, colleagues, and all those whose lives were shaped by her contributions.

About the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement

The Tyler Prize is the world’s most prestigious annual environmental achievement award, administered by the University of Southern California.

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