Roadzen's drivebuddyAI Secures Driver Identification Patent, Establishing the IP Foundation for Fleet Safety Intelligence

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that drivebuddyAI, its driver safety and in-cabin intelligence platform, has been granted a patent in India for an AI-powered in-vehicle facial recognition system. The system enables real-time driver identification — continuously, while the vehicle is in motion — to strengthen fleet safety, operational accountability, and electronic logging device (ELD) compliance.

Driver identity is the foundational input for drivebuddyAI's entire intelligence stack. Once the system knows who is behind the wheel, it enables everything that follows: risk profiling and scoring through CARDs (Cognitive Assessment and Risk Driver Scoring), itself the subject of a separate patent; real-time drowsiness and cognitive fatigue detection; dynamic safety alerts calibrated to the driver's preferred language; personalized coaching based on individual behavioral patterns; and automated tracking of driving and duty time for ELD compliance. Unlike traditional key-based identification systems, which are vulnerable to misuse and impersonation, drivebuddyAI's camera-based system provides continuous, verified identification — closing a meaningful gap in fleet accountability. Driver authentication also has direct operational implications: attendance records, wage calculations, enforcement of maximum driving hours, and prevention of unauthorized drivers operating vehicles all depend on knowing, with certainty, who is behind the wheel.

The commercial and regulatory implications are significant. Fleets operating across India, the EU, and other markets face tightening mandates on driver working hours, fatigue management, and safety system certification. drivebuddyAI addresses all three simultaneously: it is the only platform in India certified compliant with AIS-184 and is also compliant with the EU's GSR 2144 regulation and the Euro NCAP 2026 Driver Engagement Protocol. For OEMs and fleet operators, a single platform that satisfies compliance requirements across jurisdictions while delivering active safety intelligence represents a meaningful consolidation of vendor complexity and liability exposure.

The grant brings drivebuddyAI's total IP portfolio to more than 15 patents, spanning computer vision, edge processing, and cognitive risk-assessment technologies for driver monitoring. The platform has been trained on more than four billion kilometers of real-world driving data and is deployed across passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle OEM programs globally.

"Driver fatigue remains one of the most critical yet under-addressed causes of highway accidents," said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. "This patent strengthens drivebuddyAI's position as the intelligence layer for fleet safety: not just knowing a vehicle is moving, but knowing who is driving it, for how long, and under what conditions — creating a foundation for enforcing safe driving limits while enabling continuous learning and improvement for every driver on the road. That capability becomes more valuable as compliance requirements tighten globally."

The patent reinforces Roadzen's broader strategy of building proprietary AI infrastructure across the insurance and mobility value chain. drivebuddyAI's growing IP portfolio — covering vision AI, edge intelligence, and driver risk assessment — is central to the company's fleet and OEM expansion, and supports integration with Roadzen's broader platform of AI models spanning underwriting, claims automation, and embedded insurance.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai .

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