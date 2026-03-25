Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) Announces Front-End Marketplace Launch for DEPINfer – Decentralized GPU Compute Platform Powered by $DEPIN Token on Solana

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) (“TIPS” or the “Company”), a Pennsylvania-based innovator in blockchain and decentralized infrastructure, today announced that the full front-facing DEPINfer marketplace is expected to go live this week at www.depinfer.xyz . This milestone represents the next phase in the Company’s decentralized AI compute ecosystem, powered by its native Solana-based utility token, $DEPIN.

$DEPIN is currently available on Solana via Raydium. Investors and community members can purchase $DEPIN utility token through Dexscreener here: https://dexscreener.com/solana/8BDudRYzBhTf2CkM2WcpM27sCLjVYzRaHpBP6rZ4KF1h or by searching the token contract address: GCyTkEDd239AvEDMR2HbuoxHNzQAh6mSxd4Kcudjiray.

DEPINfer Marketplace Front-End Launch Highlights

Home: Full marketplace overview with live listings and network statistics.

Full marketplace overview with live listings and network statistics. Supplier Dashboard: One-click GPU upload via embedded io.net forms.

One-click GPU upload via embedded io.net forms. Consumer Marketplace: Powerful search, filtering, rental, and instant inference cluster access.

Powerful search, filtering, rental, and instant inference cluster access. Wallet Connect: Native Solana Wallet Adapter integration for $DEPIN token payments.

Native Solana Wallet Adapter integration for $DEPIN token payments. Profile & Transactions: Full user account management and transaction history.



Wallet & Token Integration

Embedded Solana wallet connect buttons for seamless onboarding.

$DEPIN token transfers handled via Web3.js.

Escrow smart contract ensures 100% trustless and secure GPU rentals.



User Flow & Benefits

Suppliers : Connect GPUs directly through io.net and earn $DEPIN instantly.

: Connect GPUs directly through io.net and earn $DEPIN instantly. Consumers: Browse resources, pay with $DEPIN, and receive immediate access keys for rented inference clusters.

Browse resources, pay with $DEPIN, and receive immediate access keys for rented inference clusters. Decentralized AI Compute: Faster, cheaper, and accessible to everyone in a secure, trustless environment.



Next Phase Goals (Marketplace Launched – Next 4 Weeks Target)

10,000+ total users and sign-ups.

Expansion of GPU provider network and infrastructure capacity.

100,000+ monthly GPU compute hours.



This launch builds on DEPINfer’s recent beta and positions Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. at the forefront of decentralized AI infrastructure, establishing a utility-driven sharing economy for GPU compute resources.

About Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS):

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. is a technology-focused company engaged in blockchain incubation, decentralized infrastructure development, and AI-enabled platforms. Through its DEPINfer initiative, the Company bridges traditional markets with decentralized physical infrastructure networks, enabling broad access to GPU compute resources and supporting next-generation artificial intelligence applications.

For more information, visit: www.depinfer.xyz

Media Contact:

Corporate Headquarters:

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc.

2374 Route 390

Mountainhome, PA 18342

Media Contact: Marj Schaefer

Email: marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, timing and success of the DEPINfer marketplace launch, user adoption, technological challenges, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. References to digital assets, including $DEPIN, are not investment advice. Participants should conduct their own due diligence before engaging with blockchain platforms or digital assets.