New Fortress Energy, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises New Fortress Energy, Inc., (“New Fortress" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NFE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/new-fortress-energy-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

New Fortress’s stock price fell $4.27, or 63%, to close at $2.51 per share on May 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This substantial decline followed the May 14, 2025, release of the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results, which featured revenue of $470.5 million and failed to meet consensus expectations. Simultaneously, a Reuters report attributed the Company’s “financial woes” to its failure to obtain liquefied natural gas for Latin American power-generation assets via long-term contracts. The article noted that because its credit was not investment-grade, New Fortress was forced to “acquire the gas at higher prices,” further straining its financial position alongside the disappointing quarterly revenue figures.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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