LegalZoom.com, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises LegalZoom.com, Inc., (“LegalZoom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LZ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/legalzoom-com-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

LegalZoom’s stock price fell $1.99, or 25.4%, to close at $5.86 per share on July 10, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the July 9, 2024, announcement that the Company’s CEO would depart “effective immediately,” a move described by the board as “the right time for this transition.” Accompanying the leadership change, the Company issued a significant reduction to its revenue guidance for the fiscal year. These two developments, involving both executive stability and financial outlook, served as the primary drivers for the sharp downward movement in the share price the following day.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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