ePlus, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ePlus, Inc., (“ePlus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PLUS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/eplus-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

ePlus’s stock price fell $10.64, or 13.1%, to close at $70.29 per share on February 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This market correction followed the February 5, 2025, release of the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, which failed to reach consensus estimates. During the announcement, the Company attributed the shortfall to “digestion . . . specifically in the networking space and a few select enterprise customers.” Furthermore, management noted that the observed soft demand “is around supply chain for the most part,” indicating that external logistical factors played a significant role in the quarter’s underperformance relative to analyst expectations.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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