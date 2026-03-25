Arteris Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. Arteris ranks #4 most innovative company in the North America category as this year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

“We are honored to receive this recognition by Fast Company, as it reflects our commitment to addressing rapid changes in the semiconductor industry, as well as setting new standards for what is possible through innovation,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “From automating complex network-on-chip creation to enabling secure, scalable data movement for billions of chips, we are focused on solving the industry’s toughest challenges as AI and chiplet-based architectures continue to evolve.”

With its proven success in technologies that accelerate silicon design, Arteris has delivered key innovations that help simplify the development of increasingly complex semiconductor systems in the AI era. At the center is FlexGen, the industry’s first smart network-on-chip (NoC) IP. FlexGen replaces the traditionally manual, time-intensive process with intelligent automation that enables teams to generate optimized interconnects in a fraction of the time with significantly improved power, performance, and area (PPA) results.

In response to the industry’s rapidly growing shift toward chiplet-based architectures for AI and high-performance computing, Arteris has advanced its multi-die solutions to help address ongoing design challenges. This includes expanding its system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation portfolio with Magillem Packaging, which streamlines standardized IP and chiplet integration. The acquisition of Cycuity in early 2026 added semiconductor cybersecurity assurance to the Arteris portfolio, addressing the growing need for secure data movement in modern silicon development.

Combined, these efforts are reflected in real-world scale, with Arteris network-on-chip technology shipped in more than 4 billion chips and chiplets for major customers and numerous emerging AI innovators globally, developing tomorrow’s technologies for AI data centers, edge AI devices, and physical AI systems. Learn more at arteris.ai.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com.

ABOUT ARTERIS

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world’s top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

© 2004-2026 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Arteris Inc.

Gina Jacobs

+1 408 560 3044

newsroom@arteris.com

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