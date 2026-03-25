Keynes Secures $40 Million Minority Investment from Volition Capital to Accelerate Growth in Connected TV

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynes , the leading performance advertising platform for CTV, announced today a $40 million minority investment from Volition Capital, a Boston-based growth equity firm focused on high-growth, founder-led technology companies.

As streaming continues to replace traditional television, advertisers are shifting billions of dollars toward Connected TV. Yet the fragmentation of streaming platforms and limited transparency around performance measurement have made it difficult for brands to run CTV as a true performance marketing channel. Keynes has emerged as a trusted partner helping advertisers navigate this complexity and unlock measurable growth through CTV.

The investment will ensure consistency in leadership and corporate strategy as Keynes expands through technology innovation, enhanced data and measurement capabilities, and strategic hiring to meet growing advertiser demand for measurable, performance-driven CTV solutions.

Founded in 2018, Keynes has established itself as a trusted partner to brands seeking to unlock incremental growth through CTV. By combining advanced audience strategy, AI-driven optimization, and transparent reporting, Keynes has helped redefine CTV as a channel accountable to real business outcomes.

“Connected TV is rapidly evolving from a brand-only channel into a measurable performance medium,” said Jim Ferry, Partner at Volition Capital. “Keynes has built a differentiated platform that helps advertisers navigate the complexity of the ecosystem while delivering transparent, performance-oriented outcomes. We are impressed by the company’s disciplined execution, strong client retention, and commitment to transparency.”

As streaming continues to command a growing share of media consumption and advertising budgets, Keynes plans to use the capital to deepen its technology infrastructure, expand data integrations, strengthen measurement capabilities, and scale its team to support advertisers seeking measurable performance from CTV.

“We’ve always believed that sustainable growth comes from doing right by clients and building a strong internal culture,” said Dan Larkman, Founder and CEO of Keynes. “This partnership gives us the resources to move faster without compromising the principles that define Keynes, and we’re just getting started.”

About Keynes

Keynes, a leading Connected TV advertising platform, provides an audience-first approach to helping medium-sized, enterprise, and high-growth brands succeed in advertising on streaming television. Keynes utilizes artificial intelligence with a high-touch services layer and advanced reporting that measures the holistic impact on overall business metrics, including the direct impact on other paid channels, to deliver superior performance outcomes for brands.



About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 60 companies. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com .

Media Contact

Andrew Krepow

609-519-3037

andrew@broadsheetcomms.com