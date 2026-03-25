ControlMonkey Extends Cloud Configuration Disaster Recovery to Observability Platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey , an Infrastructure Governance and Resilience Platform, today announced the expansion of its Cloud Configuration Disaster Recovery platform to include observability and monitoring platforms. Building on its recent expansion into network configuration recovery , the platform now protects observability configurations across leading providers, including Datadog, New Relic, Dynatrace, Grafana Cloud, and Splunk.

ControlMonkey automatically captures daily snapshots of critical observability configurations, including dashboards, alert rules, monitors, escalation policies, and service monitoring definitions, enabling teams to restore monitoring environments and maintain operational visibility during incidents and outages.

Observability platforms are often the first place engineers turn to during outages to diagnose problems and coordinate incident response. Yet dashboards, alert policies, and monitoring rules are typically created manually and are rarely included in disaster recovery strategies. Configuration changes, accidental deletions, or over permissive AI agents can leave teams without visibility exactly when they need it most.

With ControlMonkey, teams can restore observability configurations directly from versioned configuration snapshots, significantly reducing manual rebuild efforts and ensuring monitoring environments remain consistent and recoverable during incidents.

Unlike traditional disaster recovery solutions that focus primarily on restoring data, ControlMonkey delivers automated recovery for cloud infrastructure and configuration across the broader cloud control plane including infrastructure, network, and observability environments.

Additional capabilities include:

Automated Configuration Recovery

Restore dashboards, alert rules, monitors, and observability policies from versioned configuration snapshots.

Continuous Configuration Monitoring

Track changes to observability environments and detect configuration drift across monitoring providers.

Resilience Score

Maintain centralized insight into configuration coverage and restore capability across infrastructure, network, and observability layers.

“As a SaaS platform, observability is critical for how we operate and respond to incidents,” said Doron Gutman, Director of DevOps and DevSecOps at HoneyBook. “Our Datadog dashboards, monitors, and alerting policies represent critical operational knowledge. ControlMonkey gives us confidence that our observability configuration is versioned and recoverable, ensuring we maintain visibility during incidents.”

ControlMonkey will be exhibiting at KubeCon Europe, taking place March 23–26 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting, visit the cloud event page or stop by booth 788.

Learn more about ControlMonkey’s Cloud Configuration Disaster Recovery solution or schedule a demo at www.controlmonkey.io .

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry’s first end-to-end IaC automation platform. By combining AI with enterprise-grade automation, ControlMonkey gives cloud teams Total Cloud Control - from provisioning to governance, optimization and disaster recovery. Founded by the cloud veterans behind Spot.io (acquired by NetApp for $450M), ControlMonkey powers leading enterprises worldwide from its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

To learn more, visit www.controlmonkey.io.

Media Contact

Hannah Sather

Hsather@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee2c68e1-f424-4421-a2db-8fca4bb66e58