Bottomline Enhances Paymode to Help Vendors Deliver Invoices Seamlessly and Reduce Payment Delays

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced the launch of the newly enhanced Premium Invoice Delivery for Paymode, its business payments network that serves more than 600,000 vendors. Traditional methods, such as emailing or mailing invoices, often leave vendors unsure whether the payer has accessed or downloaded the invoice. This enhanced feature directly addresses a key concern among vendors: the lack of visibility into what happens after they hit “send.”

CFOs understand that invoice visibility is essential to speeding up time to cash. A recent report produced in partnership with Pymnts.com highlights that tracking invoices and receivables is the first step in cash acceleration. Paymode Premium Invoice Delivery is included in all existing Premium ACH and Virtual Card memberships, enabling vendors to speed up their cash conversion cycle by securely delivering and tracking invoices for both their in-network and out-of-network customers.

Only 23% of CFOs say their Accounts Receivable (AR) teams are fully up to date on invoices. This update enables vendors to track every step in real time, including when an invoice is sent, delivered, opened, or downloaded. They can upload or send invoices directly from their ERP in common formats such as PDF, JPEG, XLS, or PPT, while AI-powered data capture extracts key invoice details automatically to improve accuracy and reduce manual entry.

Eve Aretakis, Paymode Chief Revenue Growth & Operations Officer, said, “Paymode Premium Invoice Delivery signals a shift toward an AI-driven receivables ecosystem, eliminating the need for manual data entry that is both time and labor intensive. By automating invoice capture and providing vendors with the visibility they need into the status of every invoice, we’re creating a smarter, proactive invoice-to-cash process that strengthens business performance. This is all part of our commitment to ensure Paymode is a strong, two-sided network, enabling vendors and payers to operate with greater alignment, fewer exceptions, and more predictable outcomes.”

As Bottomline continues to invest in Paymode’s value for both payers and vendors, Premium Invoice Delivery enhancements will include predictive engagement notifications that alert accounts receivable teams when an invoice appears likely to be ignored or delayed, allowing earlier intervention. The new solution will create smart follow‑up workflows that recommend the next best action based on payer behavior, including who to contact, when, and how. Paymode Premium Invoice Delivery will also allow vendors to create bundled document packaging to send invoices, statements, and supporting documents in a single polished, fully trackable communication.

These new capabilities further Bottomline’s mission of creating a smarter, faster, and more automated receivables process. Premium Invoice Delivery is available now for all Premium ACH Paymode vendors.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Contact: Heather Pavliga

Pr@bottomline.com

