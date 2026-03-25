Resilinc Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Reinforcing Leadership in Responsible AI for Supply Chain Resilience

Silicon Valley, CA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leader in AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance intelligence, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). This milestone underscores Resilinc’s leadership and commitment to the responsible development, governance, and ethical deployment of artificial intelligence.

ISO/IEC 42001 is the world’s first international standard specifically designed for organizations that develop, provide, or use AI systems. The certification validates that Resilinc has implemented a comprehensive framework to govern AI responsibly, ensuring transparency, accountability, and alignment with global best practices.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification reflects our deep commitment to building the future of supply chain risk management, with strong governance and rigorous risk management,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of Resilinc. “As supply chains become increasingly AI-driven, organizations must be able to trust not just the data, but the recommendations and actions those systems generate. At Resilinc, that trust is foundational. Built on transparency, validated intelligence, and a governance framework that ensures our customers can act with confidence.”

The certification process included a rigorous, independent evaluation of Resilinc’s AI governance structure, risk management protocols, data management practices, and operational controls. By aligning with ISO/IEC 42001, Resilinc strengthens its ability to:

Ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI across its solutions

Enhance transparency and accountability in AI-driven outcomes

Proactively identify and mitigate AI-related risks

Build trust with customers, partners, and regulators

As ISO/IEC 42001 adoption accelerates globally, Resilinc joins a select group of early adopters demonstrating leadership in AI governance. This achievement further strengthens the company’s position in enterprise markets, where responsible AI practices are increasingly a requirement for procurement and partnership.

In addition to reinforcing its governance framework, ISO/IEC 42001 certification enhances Resilinc’s readiness to meet emerging regulatory expectations and responsible AI standards worldwide. The certification process included gap analysis, risk assessments, policy development, internal audits, and external audits conducted by an accredited certification body.

Going forward, Resilinc will continue to invest in advanced AI governance frameworks, security practices, and innovation to ensure its AI-driven supply chain intelligence platform delivers measurable value while upholding category-leading standards of trust, accountability, and compliance.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our agentic AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.