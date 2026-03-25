Social Media is Now the Top Source for Breaking News, New Sprout Social Research Finds

Despite social’s leading role in news discovery, 88% of people report declining trust in social media news due to the rise of AI-generated content

56% of consumers report seeing “AI slop” often or very often on their social feeds

66% of users are more selective about what they engage with on social than they were a year ago



CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study from Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), an industry-leading provider of social media management and analytics software, social media is now the primary channel for breaking news discovery, overtaking TV, also ahead of podcasts, news apps, and print media. Sprout Social’s Q1 2026 Pulse Survey shows this trend is even stronger among Gen Z, with roughly half (51%) of this generation also wanting news organizations and reporters to be even more active on social.

However, the findings reveal a simultaneous rise in skepticism among consumers about the news they see in their feeds. In fact, 88% say AI-generated video tools have eroded their trust in the news they see on social media, with misinformation and “AI slop” (i.e., low-quality AI-generated content) being the top two factors driving skepticism. As a result, two in three social users are now more selective about what content they engage with. As social platforms become the new “front page,” the stakes are rising for publishers, journalists and brands to show up with credible, engaging content that audiences trust.

While there is heightened skepticism around the news people see in their feeds, 65% still say their trust in social media overall has remained the same or increased over the past year. Gen Z’s trust has risen the most of any generation (25%), citing improvements in security/privacy, good content experiences and a sense of personal connection and community as the top factors driving that increase.

“With audiences turning to social for everything from entertainment and inspiration to news and connection, capturing attention and building trust is more competitive than ever,” said Scott Morris, Chief Marketing Officer at Sprout Social. “The rise of AI-generated content adds a new layer of complexity, but it’s a challenge brands, creators and news organizations can overcome. By utilizing social intelligence, organizations can understand how and where audiences want to engage, show up with authenticity and deliver meaningful content. Those who do can break through the noise and make a real connection with their audiences.”

The Q1 2026 Pulse Survey gives clear takeaways on how to build trust and spark meaningful engagement in today’s complex social landscape:

Transparency matters : The most common behavior consumers want brands to stop doing in 2026 is posting AI-generated content without clearly labeling it.

: The most common behavior consumers want brands to stop doing in 2026 is posting AI-generated content without clearly labeling it. AI slop has consequences : 50% of Gen Z have already blocked, muted, or unfollowed a brand or creator because their content felt like AI slop.

: 50% of Gen Z have already blocked, muted, or unfollowed a brand or creator because their content felt like AI slop. Intentional social use is rising: Consumers’ top social goals for the coming year include self-improvement and learning, as well as using social media more intentionally.

Consumers’ top social goals for the coming year include self-improvement and learning, as well as using social media more intentionally. “Edutainment” continues to dominate: Content that blends entertainment with educational value remains the primary reason users stop scrolling and engage.

For more, including consumer data on social media bans, taking a stand on social issues and social media usage for the rest of 2026, access the full Q1 2026 Pulse Survey here .

About the data

This consumer survey was conducted online by Glimpse, a global market research firm, on behalf of Sprout Social. Participants included 2,250 social media users across the US, UK and Australia. The survey was conducted from February 5 to February 9, 2026.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of tens of thousands of brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

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