SafeSpace Global to Attend ISC West 2026 to Strengthen Industry Relationships and Expand Strategic Pipeline

Knoxville, TN., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corp. (OTCID: SSGC) (SafeSpace Global or the Company), a leader in multimodal AI-powered safety and security solutions, dedicated to safety innovation across multiple industries and enhancing situational awareness in critical environments, announced today that it will attend ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas on March 25 - 27. The Company will use the event to engage with security leaders, deepen relationships with decision‑makers, and support the continued expansion of its sales pipeline as it prepares for scaled growth.

“ISC West brings together many of the most influential voices in the security industry,” said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global. “Our attendance reflects our commitment to building strong partnerships and advancing our mission to help save lives.”

“Connecting with integrators, operators, and technology partners at ISC West is an important part of our growth strategy,” added Carmel Fisher, Marketing Director and Head of Investor Relations. “These conversations help us align our solutions with the real‑world needs of organizations focused on safety and operational awareness.”

ABOUT SAFESPACE GLOBAL CORPORATION

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue generation, commercial expansion, partnership development, the Company's uplisting initiative, and future financial performance. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com