Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (“Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") (NYSE:NAK) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/northern-dynasty-minerals-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Northern Dynasty’s stock price plummeted $0.80 per share, or 39.41%, to close at $1.23 per share on February 18, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 17, 2026, legal filing by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the government’s formal support of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to veto the Company’s proposed Pebble Mine project.

The decline followed the revelation that federal authorities remained committed to blocking the development of the mine in Southwest Alaska, a region of significant environmental and economic sensitivity. The DOJ brief signaled a major regulatory hurdle for Northern Dynasty, effectively reinforcing the EPA’s authority to halt the project and casting deep doubt on the mine's future viability. This high-level legal opposition to the Company's flagship asset led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market processed the implications of continued federal intervention.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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