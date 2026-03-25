Questex's 28th Annual Beauty & Wellness Show Lands in Las Vegas June 27-29

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for Questex's Beauty & Wellness Show Las Vegas, the can’t-miss industry event taking place June 27-29, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Be+Well is the fusion of two legendary industry brands - The International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC). The 2026 Be+Well Las Vegas Show is a one-stop destination to discover over 400 top beauty, hair, and skincare brands, get world-class education in more than 60 sessions, and connect with the professional beauty and wellness community.

Attendees may register to attend the Show by clicking here.

"The 2026 Be+Well Las Vegas show represents a pivotal moment in our industry as we officially unite two iconic brands - The International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) - at one of the West Coast’s most energetic destinations,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group. “From hands-on demonstrations, exclusive previews, and show-only discounts, the Show provides the comprehensive platform this evolved industry demands, giving professionals the specific tools and education they need to thrive in a market where beauty and wellness are now inseparable."

2026 BE+WELL | BEAUTY AND WELLNESS SHOW LAS VEGAS EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

(NEW) SHOP THE NEIGHBORHOODS The Show will feature a new layout consisting of neighborhoods that bring communities of buyers and sellers together and blur the lines between traditional beauty, spa and wellness for the ultimate educational and shopping experience. Neighborhoods include Hair & Salon Essentials; Spa & Wellness; Nails, Cosmetics, Brows & Lashes; Retail Zone; What’s New For You Zone and NEW! TechZone.





The Show will feature a new layout consisting of neighborhoods that bring communities of buyers and sellers together and blur the lines between traditional beauty, spa and wellness for the ultimate educational and shopping experience. Neighborhoods include Hair & Salon Essentials; Spa & Wellness; Nails, Cosmetics, Brows & Lashes; Retail Zone; What’s New For You Zone and NEW! TechZone. ROBUST EDUCATION TRACKS With even more expert-led sessions across multiple specialized tracks , attendees will discover trends, techniques, fresh perspectives, and actionable strategies to elevate both their craft and their career.

Spa/Wellness Program Tracks include Business Growth & Leadership, Strategic Profitability, Science-Backed Skincare, Holistic Wellness Integration Fitness & Human Performance and Marketing, Branding & Digital Mastery Beauty Program Tracks include Hands-On Workshops, Hair Techniques & Trends and Makeup & Nail, Lash, Brow Enhancements





With even more across multiple , attendees will discover trends, techniques, fresh perspectives, and actionable strategies to elevate both their craft and their career. NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

Glam & Go Stage – The biggest names in beauty take the stage to demo breakthrough products, share pro techniques, and give you an up-close look at what's transforming the industry. Be+Well Lounge – The place for a relaxing break while you create long lasting show photo memories or take part in ‘Community Conversations.’ After-Hours Parties – Join us for the Opening Night Party at the Omnia or the Sunday Mix & Mingle for a true Vegas night on the town!



TOP TALENT New and featured speakers include : Esthetician/Spa/Wellness Speakers Toshiana Baker , Founder SpaWorks Charmaine Cooper , Author | Int'l Speaker | Skin Health Educator, The Skin Theologian Inc. Kirsten Goetzelman , CEO Enso Wax/The Waxing Guide Savanna Boda , Licensed Esthetician | Med Spa Owner | Social media influencer, Savanna Boda Aesthetics Sherrie Tennessee , Ph.D., CHE, Director of Education, SpaSOS

New and featured speakers include

Hair and Beauty Educators Carl Littles , The Original Barber School Kell Grace , Licensed Cosmetologist, Certified Wig Maker and creator of “4 Updos in 4 Minutes” J Ladner , Celebrity Hair & Make Up Artist and Podcast Host Presley Poe , Global Educator and Hair Industry Trailblazer Ira Pope Sage , Las Vegas Legend and founder of the “Clock Cutting Method”



400+ MUST-SEE BRANDS Top-tier exhibitors including Zemits, Viori, Wellness Premium Products, DNA Hair Tools, Rebel Wax, Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Tizo Skin, Face Reality, FarmHouse Fresh, Silhouet-Tone USA, Lady Peng, Elleebana, Procell Therapies, Repechage and many more !



Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 27: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Sunday, June 28: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Monday, June 29: 10:30am – 3:30pm

Upcoming Events

Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show will take place in Florida, August 30-31, 2026 and New York, March 7-9, 2027

For more information, visit Be+Well Las Vegas

About Be+Well

Be+Well is the new umbrella brand bringing together legendary industry events and media serving hair, skin, and body professionals in the beauty, spa, wellness, and fitness industry.

Be+Well Media and Events includes Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show (the new home of The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), American Salon, American Spa, Spatec, and Sibec, including the former Club Industry events—to create the beauty and wellness industry's largest event and media platform. For more information on subscribing, attending or advertising, visit www.BeWellMediaandEvents.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Amanda Brokaw

Amanda@brokawpr.com